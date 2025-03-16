Maya Jama ‘confirms’ romance with footie star Ruben Dias in new video

Maya Jama seemingly confirmed her romance with footballer Ruben Dias with a new video yesterday (Saturday, March 15).

Romance rumours have swirled around The Masked Singer star and the Man City footballer for months. However, neither has publically confirmed the relationship so far…

Maya Jama supports Ruben Dias at Manchester City game

Yesterday saw Maya give the biggest hint yet that her relationship with Ruben is official.

The 30-year-old Love Island star was at the Manchester City game yesterday, cheering her reported boyfriend on as they drew 2-2 with Brighton.

The star uploaded a video of herself and some friends lip-syncing to the song, Be On Your Feelings by Lil Barberi.

The video was filmed in a hospitality box at the Etihad, the Manchester City stadium.

“Gangland,” Maya captioned the video.

It’s believed to be the first time that she has been to watch her reported boyfriend live in the stadium.

Maya Jama snaps at Gary Lineker over Ruben Dias ‘boyfriend’ joke

Maya’s visit to the Etihad comes just days after she snapped at “weird” Gary Lineker over a joke he made about her new relationship.

Gary, Maya, and other celebs were at the Baller League’s draft earlier this week. Maya will be managing a six-a-side team in the upcoming Baller’s League – as will Gary.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Maya could be seen bantering with Gary’s co-manager, Micah Richards, about his age.

However, Gary was keen for the banter to stop and for Micah to do something useful with his chat with Maya.

“Micah, stop flirting and get her boyfriend to play for us!” Gary snapped.

As Micah burst into laughter, Maya said: “Get out!”

Turning to the camera, the smirking star then said: “This is why I don’t talk to old people. They’re so weird.”

Maya and Ruben’s romance

Romance rumours have swirled around Maya and Ruben for months.

They reportedly met at the European Music Awards in November 2024.

It was then reported that they saw in the New Year together in Ibiza.

“Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship,” a source said at the time.

The star also recently shared a video of herself learning Portuguese. Ruben, of course, is from Portugal and regularly plays for the national team.

