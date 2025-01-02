Love Island Host Maya Jama and Portuguese footballer Ruben Dias have found themselves caught up in romance rumours… again!

This isn’t the first time the pair have been romantically linked. Similar speculations surfaced when they started following each other on social media in November 2024.

Now, if reports are to be believed, it’s claimed they spent New Year’s Eve together. As well as that, a picture allegedly depicting the rumoured couple on their ‘date’ is sending fans into a frenzy.

Maya was reportedly not alone on New Year’s Eve (Credit: Cover Images)

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias spark dating rumours

The Love Island host and footballer Ruben were reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Ibiza. A blurry picture circulating online has convinced fans that Jama has a new boyfriend, reports The Sun.

On New Year’s Eve, the TV star posted a gorgeous selfie of herself from the restaurant and wished her fans: “Happy new yearrrr love you alllll!”

The rumoured couple did not post any pictures together. but some argued the backdrop in the viral picture and Maya’s selfie were the same.

One fan said: “Maya Jama and Ruben Dias!” Another added: “Dias and Maya Jama. Oh no.” A third one wrote: “Apparently Ruben Dias is dating Maya Jama. We’re doomed.”

“First Arabella, now Maya Jama. OMG,” commented one, referring to Reuben’s ex-girlfriend. The footballer previously dated Love Island contestant and model Arabella Chi.

Reports claim Ruben started following Maya on Instagram in November and she was quick to follow him back. So could the Manchester City star be Maya’s type on paper? Time will tell…

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Ruben has remained tight-lipped about the rumours (Credit: Splash News)

Maya and Stormzy split in 2024

Maya and her on/off boyfriend Stormzy split again in July 2024. Putting an end to rumours and speculations surrounding their breakup, the presenter released a lengthy statement on Instagram.

The statement read: “Hey guys, we’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a break-up. But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart. We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.”

Maya Jama and Stormzy were madly in love with each other (Credit: Splash News)

They met in 2014 when Maya was 21 and Stormzy was 20. Their relationship quickly became serious and the rapper even shared his desire to “propose” to Maya.

However, they called it quits in 2019 when Stormzy was accused of cheating on his girlfriend, which he denied.

They got back together in 2023 and tried to make it work, but eventually realised they were better off as friends.

