Maya Jama snapped at Gary Lineker during a jokey exchange about her new famous boyfriend, Ruben Dias

The Masked Singer star, 30, is reportedly dating the famous footballer following her split from Stormzy last year.

Maya Jama, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards at Baller League UK draft

In a new video, Gary Lineker seemingly confirmed that Maya is currently in a relationship with Manchester City player Ruben Dias.

Dias, 27, is from Portugal and has played as a defender for City since 2020.

Gary’s shock confirmation of their relationship came during Maya’s jokey exchange with Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards.

Maya, Gary, and Micah were present for the draft of Baller League UK. The new competition will see football legends, cultural icons, and social media stars play against each other in indoor six-a-side football matches.

Maya Jama has recently been announced as a co-manager of MVP United alongside Juventus Women star Alisha Lehmann.

Gary, Micah, and Alan Shearer, meanwhile, will be the managers of Deportrio.

Maya is reportedly in a new relationship (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Maya and Micah ‘clash’

In a promo video, Maya could be seen poking fun at opposing manager, Micah.

“He’s my biggest op,” she said as Micah came to sit next to her. “Why are we ops though? I thought we were friends,” he said.

“We are friends, but it would just make sense for you to be my nemesis,” Maya then explained.

Micah then playfully confronted Maya about previous comments she’d made about his age.

“You disrespected me, didn’t you? You said I look 40 years old,” he said. “I’m only 36. You do me wrong man.”

“But you’re nearly there,” she said. “How old are you?” Micah then asked.

“I’m 30. on the dot. Just 3, 0, new, fresh 30. I just got there,” Maya responded.

Ruben and Maya reportedly met last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Maya Jama snaps at Gary Lineker

At that point, Gary approaches, jokingly scolding his co-star.

“Micah, stop flirting and get her boyfriend to play for us!” the former England star snapped.

As Micah burst into laughter, Maya snapped at him to “get out”.

“This is why I don’t talk to old people. They’re so weird,” she then said, smirking.

There have been rumours for months that Maya and Ruben Dias are an item. They are believed to have begun dating after meeting at the European Music Awards last year.

They were reportedly spotted together celebrating New Year Eve’s in Ibiza. Maya also suggested that she’s taking Portuguese lessons recently – hinting that maybe their rumoured relationship is getting more serious.

However, neither Reben nor Maya have publically confirmed the relationship.

ED! has contacted Maya’s reps for comment.

