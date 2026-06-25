‘How can you carry off literally any look!’ Maura Higgins debuts very dramatic new hairdo as fans go wild

Maura Higgins has debuted a very dramatic new hairstyle, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The reality star has been a staple on screens since she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019. From stints on I’m A Celebrity to the US version of The Traitors, Maura has remained booked and busy over the years.

And recently, she made jaws drop after revealing a very dramatic new hairstyle…

The reality star has undergone a hair transformation (Credit: ITV/Loose Women)

Maura Higgins reveals new dramatic hair

On Thursday (25) Maura’s US Traitors co-star Alan Cumming took to Instagram and shared a slew of snaps from his time at the Cannes Lions Festival.

The beloved actor reunited with several US Traitors stars – including Maura – while at the A-list event. But it was Maura’s new hair that got plenty of people talking. Famous for her long chocolate locks, Maura opted to switch things up majorly.

The TV star rocked a curly bob that gave total ‘80s perm vibes. She teamed her new hair with a gorgeous black dress that boasted a thigh-high split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingreally)

‘Love that hair on you’

Alan captioned the post: “We had a @thetraitorsus season 4 reunion in Cannes!”

Rushing to the comments section, fans dished out the compliments. One person said: “This woman, along with swearing face emojis.

Another added: “Love that hair on you – how can you carry off literally any look! Keep serving babe we need it!”

A third chimed in and compared her to actress and reality star Lisa Rinna. They wrote: “Why do u look like @lisarinna in this tho.”

It comes after Maura looked nothing short of sensational while at Royal Ascot earlier this month.

The former Love Island star arrived in a striking all-white look for Ladies Day. She chose a custom outfit for the famous racing event and, as a result, stood out in one of the most polished ensembles on show.

Maura wore a white dress created by London label Sabina Bilenko. The design, which she explained she helped with, featured a full, wide skirt and a buttoned bodice, which gave the outfit a classic and refined feel. She also leaned into the traditional style with puff sleeves, adding even more drama to the finished look.

Read more: Maura Higgins responds to Rob Rausch romance rumours as The Traitors US gets underway in UK

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