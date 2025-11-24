Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s sweet gift to Princess Kate Middleton after ‘surreal’ home visit

Martin and Shirlie Kemp share a rather sweet friendship with Princess Kate Middleton, according to their son Roman.

Roman has shared the “surreal” moment the Princess of Wales paid a visit to Spandau Ballet star Martin and wife Shirlie’s home.

Martin, who is currently on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, also gave Kate a gift during the visit.

The Princess of Wales once enjoyed “tea and biscuits” with Martin Kemp and his family (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate’s visit to Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s home

Roman made the revelation while discussing his dad’s current I’m A Celeb stint with The Sun.

Host of BBC’s The One Show said that Kate had contacted him a few years ago to discuss a mental health project.

Back in 2023, Roman, who has been open about his mental health struggles, took part in an interview with the princess as part of her Shaping Us project.

The campaign, launched through Kate’s The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, examined how the early years of someone’s life can affect them as they get older.

Suddenly the future queen is having tea and biscuits with her and my dad!

“A member of the palace team asked me if they could set up a Zoom call to discuss the details,” Roman explained to the newspaper, adding: “I was expecting a load of people on the call and couldn’t believe it when it turned out to be just me and her.”

When Kate mentioned filming at Roman’s house, he apparently suggested instead filming at his parents, Martin Kemp and Wham! star Shirlie’s place, which is apparently “much nicer”.

“So my mum raced out and got a load of nice things in,” he recalled. “Suddenly the future queen is having tea and biscuits with her and my dad!”

In particular, Roman was struck by the princess taking her shoes off at the door.

“It was surreal. Somehow you never expect to see a member of the royal family in their socks!” he mused.

Roman had previously told The Times of this moment: “The funniest thing was she didn’t have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes.”

Shirlie and Martin welcomed Kate into their home (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Martin Kemp’s gift for Princess Kate

Roman also revealed the sweet gift Martin and Shirlie had offered Kate, and the equally sweet gesture from the royal in response.

The Kemps apparently gave Kate some homemade apple juice to take home. They later received a thank you letter, saying that a certain Prince George had loved it. She even asked if there was any chance of more.

Roman said that Kate had also written him a personal thank you letter, which he still has framed on his wall at home.

How lovely!

I’m A Celebrity airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

