Savage Roman Kemp in brutal response to dad Martin following wheelbarrow admission with wife Shirlie

TV star Roman Kemp has savagely responded to his dad, Martin, after he made a shocking wheelbarrow admission with his wife, Shirlie.

During Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity (November 23), 80s singer Martin opened up about his relationship with his fellow singing wife Shirlie.

Martin opened up about his marriage to wife Shirlie (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp makes ‘wheelbarrow’ admission with wife Shirlie

While sitting around the camp, Martin revealed he and Shirlie had been married for nearly 40 years. Their big day took place in St. Lucia with just three people present.

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Martin opened up about the pair trying to start a family.

“Before that, Shirlie was trying to get pregnant for a couple of years before we got married. It wasn’t happening because she had endometriosis,” he explained, stating that Shirlie was “in pain all the time”.

“On the night we got married, kaboom!” Martin added.

Due to their struggles to conceive, Martin recalled Shirlie’s mother in her living room one day asking them an X-rated question. “Now, have you tried the wheelbarrow?” she asked.

The camp burst into laughter before explaining to comedian Ruby Wax what position she meant.

However, son Roman, who appeared to be watching the episode at home, was less than impressed…

Roman Kemp reacted to Martin revealing Shirlie’s mum’s shocking question (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp’s hilarious reaction

In a post shared to X, the TV presenter reacted, writing: “My dad’s talking about “wheelbarrowing” with my mum… #ImACeleb” while attaching a GIF of Homer Simpson pouring bleach over his eyes.

He then quoted the post, adding: “Banter aside. Wtf.”

In response, his followers found his reaction hilarious.

“Your mum must have strong arms then!” one user joked.

“Hope your dad will pay for your therapy,” another person shared.

“Funniest thing is it was your Gran who asked the question,” a third remarked.

“Don’t ever play cards against humanity with your parents!! I’ve never been the same again!!!” a fourth insisted.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Your nan’s got a lot to answer for.”

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 24, 2025.

