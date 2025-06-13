Former TOWIE cast member Mark Wright has apologised on Instagram for a “horrendous coincidence” amid news about the Air India plane crash.

All but one of 242 people on board the London-bound flight died when it crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad yesterday (June 12) shortly after taking off.

According to Air India, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian among the victims on board the flight leaving the northwestern Indian state of Gujarat. The sole survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh is recovering in hospital with his brother saying he “has no idea” how he made it.

Mark Wright posted about the leg room on standard planes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark Wright Instagram apology

However, with the horrific crash dominating yesterday’s news headlines, social media personality Mark, 38, was called out for a ‘lack of sensitivity’. He was also slammed for “poor taste”.

That’s because Mark shared a snap of himself, Michelle Keegan, and baby daughter Palma posing in front of a private jet. And in his post’s caption, he moaned about the leg room on standard planes.

“1 day babe, for now we’ll take row 26 with no extra leg room,” he wrote.

However, the post was soon removed – and an apology was uploaded to Stories instead in which it was explained Mark’s post had been “scheduled”.

Mark Wright apologises on social media (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’m sorry for this mistake’

His Story read: “I apologise for a post I just put up on my page after today’s heartbreaking events.

“I have posts from a holiday that are on the scheduled setting, which go out on future days I have set them for which was done last week. It’s a horrendous coincidence that today’s post was on such a devastating day.

It’s a horrendous coincidence that today’s post was on such a devastating day.

“Once I logged in to my Instagram and realised the post had gone out, I immediately deleted. My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected from today. I’m sorry for this mistake and any offence caused.”

How Mark Wright fans reacted

Mark’s followers may have cottoned on to how the upload and caption might be perceived immediately.

According to reports, he was told it was ‘inappropriate’ and ‘distasteful’.

“Prob not the best day to post this when so many people lost their lives on a plane,” one commenter remarked.

“Not really appropriate to put this up after today’s plane crash,” a second is said to have added.

Additionally, a third commenter is said to have contributed: “Poor taste given today’s event.”

Meanwhile, a fourth reportedly put it: “What a time to choose to post this.”

ED! has approached representatives of Mark Wright for comment.

In other Mark Wright news, he recently celebrated wife Michelle Keegan’s 38th birthday in Marbella. The pair recently became first-time parents, welcoming baby daughter Palma. According to sources, Mark has promised to be a “stay-at-home dad” so her career can soar.

