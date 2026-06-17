Lizzie Cundy apologises after being turned away from Royal Ascot for ‘racy’ outfit choice

Some Royal Ascot drama unfolded with Lizzie Cundy on Tuesday after the TV personality was reportedly turned away from the famous Berkshire race meeting.

Thousands had gathered for the opening day of the five-day event. However, Lizzie, 58, did not make it inside.

Lizzie Cundy was reportedly turned away from Royal Ascot on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by James Shaw/Shutterstock)

Lizzie Cundy’s Royal Ascot row

According to The Sun, Lizzie arrived to be photographed alongside other celebrity guests before staff made it clear she was not welcome.

In images obtained by the publication, which you can see here, Lizzie wore a white lace midi dress that appeared almost see-through. She finished the look with a feathered headpiece, a white clutch and fluffy open-toe stiletto heels.

A source said: “Lizzie was mortified. She arrived today to have her photos taken with all of the other celebrity guests and it was made very clear she wasn’t welcome.”

The insider added that Lizzie had attended Ascot for years. However, they claimed she was not given a specific reason for being banned.

The source also claimed she “often flouts the dress code”.

They added: “Nobody can say Lizzie doesn’t know how to make an entrance and ensure all eyes are on her but last year she raised eyebrows with a see-through netted dress. The organisers were not impressed.”

Lizzie often wows at Royal Ascot, pictured here in 2018 (Credit: Andy Barnes)

Outfit that drew attention

Before heading to the racecourse, she also posted a selfie on Instagram wearing her lace bra and feathered headpiece.

In her caption, she wrote: “Grace isn’t something you wear it’s something you become… as well as a winner today.”

She added: “Get your hat and let’s go#ascot#hat@laylaleighmillinery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy)

Fans praised her look online

Several followers rushed to the comments section after Lizzie shared the post. Loose Women star Ruth Langsford replied: “Giddy up!”

Another fan wrote: “You look gorgeous!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Absolutely stunning.” A fourth commented: “Nice hat, suits you.”

Response from Lizzie

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lizzie said of the Ascot drama: “Yes, I did get a rap on the knuckles but actually the dress was way more conservative than things I’ve worn in the past. It had a polo neck.

“However, if I have offended anyone then I do apologise.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Royal Ascot for comment.

Lizzie, who was previously married to footballer Jason Cundy, has long been a familiar face on the showbiz circuit. Therefore, her reported rejection from one of the summer social calendar’s biggest events quickly sparked attention.

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