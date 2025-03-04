Heartbreaking moment Linda Robson realised ‘something wasn’t right’ with Pauline Quirke

Linda Robson has opened up on the moment she realised something was wrong with her best friend of five decades, Pauline Quirke.

In January, Pauline’s husband released a statement announcing she had been diagnosed with dementia in December 2021. Linda worked alongside Pauline in Birds Of a Feather, with the two ladies having met when they were children.

Before she discovered Pauline’s dementia diagnosis, Linda and their Birds co-star Lesley Joseph headed to meet the actress for lunch. And it was at that lunch, in 2022, that she knew that Pauline had changed. Pauline now no longer recognises her best friend.

Linda Robson opens up on Pauline Quirke dementia diagnosis

Linda revealed that she was glad she “managed to keep it quiet” until Steve was ready to share the news. She said: “I’m going to see her next week. She’s got a good family around her kids and her husband, so she is being well looked after. I have been speaking to her on FaceTime. She doesn’t know who I am, but it’s nice to be there remembering the old days and the fun we had.”

The Loose Women star heartbreakingly confessed she’s “been surrounded” by the illness her whole life, as her mum also suffered from it. And as time progresses, she’s glad there is “more awareness” on the illness.

As to how she found out about Pauline’s diagnosis, Linda revealed to Bella magazine this week: “I’ve known for the past three years she wasn’t well. I managed to keep it a secret. It was very important that I did, because it was up to her family when it was time to let everyone know. Steve was taking her away a lot, just to get her out of the country.”

I hadn’t spoken to her for a little while, and I kept wondering why she hadn’t returned my calls.

Linda admitted: “I hadn’t spoken to her for a little while, and I kept wondering why she hadn’t returned my calls. Eventually, Steve phoned me back. Lesley and I went for lunch with her. That’s when we realised something wasn’t right with her. That was three years ago.”

Linda addressed Pauline’s illness on Loose Women

It was at end of January when Linda first broke her silence on Pauline’s diagnosis, revealing she didn’t “want to talk about” the illness at all.

Breaking down in tears on Loose Women, Linda explained she and Pauline “had some great times” throughout their friendship.

Linda also posted on Instagram, admitting it “breaks my heart” to see her best friend go through a “terrible illness”.

The pair met when they were just 10 years old, and they have remained strong ever since, always shutting down any feud rumours.

