Liam Payne and his girlfriend were holidaying in Argentina just days before the star fell to his death from his hotel balcony, aged just 31, on October 16.

Liam’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who is from the US, had flown back to their home in Florida just days before the tragedy. On social media at the time, she dubbed her return home as a “relief”.

Now, a source close to the influencer has claimed Kate was stuck in circumstances likened to a ‘hostage’ situation.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been together for two years (Credit: Kieran.photo / SplashNews.com)

Girlfriend of Liam Payne had ‘concerns about leaving star’

A friend alleged to the New York Post that Kate had concerns about leaving Liam, but felt she had to depart to return to their dogs at home.

They claimed: “She can’t leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do? But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision.”

The friend went on to allege: “They’re in Argentina and it’s like a hostage situation. So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay. She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay.”

They continued: “I get what people are saying, that she should just stay with her rich, famous boyfriend, but she wanted to be home in her own bed with her dog. She wanted to come home. So eventually she says she’s going home.”

ED! has contacted Kate Cassidy’s representative for comment.

It comes after Kate shared a heartbreaking statement about the loss of Liam.

Kate has shared a heartfelt statement about losing Liam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Cassidy shares statement about death of Liam Payne

Alongside pictures of herself and Liam, Kate penned: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.

“I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

“You are so incredibly loved.”

Kate went on to call Liam her “best friend” and “the love of my life” and revealed that just weeks before, the pair had made plans for their future and Liam had written a note expressing his desire to marry her within the year.

Read more: ‘Sickening’ Liam Payne documentary exploring his sudden death blasted by fans

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.