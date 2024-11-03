The funeral of Liam Payne is reportedly set to take place next week.

Liam tragically died last month aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His father, Geoff, flew to the country to identify his son’s body and deal with the repatriation process.

Now, it has been reported that his body is expected to be flown back to the UK within the next 48 hours, with his funeral said to be taking place next week – in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

Liam Payne funeral ‘to take place next week’

Three weeks since Liam’s tragic death, it has been claimed that the necessary paperwork to allow his body to return home has been completed.

According to Argentinian paper La Nacion, Liam’s body is expected to be in the UK within 48 hours.

The singer is said to be in an 1820s-founded British Cemetery in the northern part of the Argentinian capital. Undertakers reportedly moved him from a Buenos Aires morgue.

Liam’s funeral ‘to be held in Wolverhampton’

What’s more, Liam‘s funeral is reportedly going to be held in St Paul’s Cathedral in Wolverhampton.

The paper also reported how Liam’s dad had met with prosecution chief Andres Madrea. He was told that he could return to the UK with his son’s body.

It said: “All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week.

“When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18 he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death things took longer than expected.”

A preliminary toxicology report found a cocktail of drugs in the star’s system when he died.

Liam’s final act of kindness

It comes after Liam’s final act of kindness before his tragic death was revealed by a cancer sufferer.

Prior to his death, the singer donated thousands to Jack – a 28-year-old man battling Stage 4 B Cell Lymphoma.

Jack – a former cook now unable to work due to his aggressive cancer treatment – was shocked to find the singer had contributed $3,000 or £2.3k to his GoFundMe campaign.

