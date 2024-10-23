Liam Payne reportedly told fans he wanted to buy a home in Argentina, an hour before his tragic death.

One Direction star Liam died aged 31 last week after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A post-mortem examination report states that Liam sadly died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Since his death, details have emerged about the pop star he spent his last hours. And more recently, his heartbreaking final wish was revealed’.

The singer died last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne revealed wish to fan before death

Before his death, Liam reportedly chatted to a fan, Diana Gauna, in the hotel lobby around 3pm last Wednesday (October 16).

Appearing on the Argentinian TV show TN Central, the fan broke down as she recounted her last conversation with Liam.

“Liam looked in good shape, not drunk or aggressive like they’ve been saying on social media,” she said.

The One Direction star reportedly told fans he wanted to buy a house in Argentina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam ‘wanted to buy a home’ in Argentina

The fan went on to claim how Liam had told her he wanted to buy a home in Argentina, as he was “really enjoying” the country.

She said: “He approached us and spent quite a bit of time talking to us and telling us about his experiences in Buenos Aires, the places he’d been to and where he wanted to go.

“He said he loved the city and would like to buy a home here, that he loved the countryside around Buenos Aires.”

Diana then claimed she was still on the hotel lobby when she started seeing “strange movements and a police patrol car and fire engine turned up”.

Sharing her shock at Liam’s death, she said: “I never thought it was Liam because I had seen him just over an hour earlier and he seemed okay.”

Liam Payne death

Liam died on Wednesday (October 16), with his devastated father Geoff flying out to Buenos Aires to identify his remains.

It’s thought the late singer’s family are being supported by the British Embassy in Argentina.

Liam’s body is expected to stay overseas as officials await full toxicology results. This could take up to 15 days. Initial toxicology tests reportedly showed Liam had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he died.

