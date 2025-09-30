Blue singer Lee Ryan welcomes sixth child as he shares adorable first photo

Singer Lee Ryan has welcomed his sixth child, as his wife Verity Paris gave birth to a baby girl.

The Blue performer is already a dad to Bluebell, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Keevil. He also has a son, Ryan with former fiancée Samantha Miller.

Lee also has three children with his wife. The couple previously welcomed children in 2023, 2022 and 2021, sharing two girls and a boy.

But now, Lee and his wife have welcomed another beautiful baby, not long after he confirmed she was due really soon.

Lee and his wife welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Instagram)

Lee Ryan welcomes baby girl

The wholesome news was shared on Blue’s official Instagram page, where his bandmates wished the happy couple congratulations on the news.

In an Instagram Story shared 13 hours ago (September 29), Verity can be seen holding their newborn in her arms while laying in a hospital bed.

The adorable little baby was captured wearing a white headscarf while wrapped up in a towel. Verity was glowing with her newborn as she flashed a smile directly at the camera.

“Congratulations to Lee and Verity on the arrival of their beautiful, healthy baby girl,” the group wrote, adding: “Love Duncan, Antony and Simon.”

Lee shared the same photo on his TikTok page, writing: “Mum and baby healthy and well – our new little angel girl was born today. Mum is doing good and done so well!”

Lee’s band members announced the exciting news (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Adorable pregnancy announcement

Back in June, Lee Ryan announced he and Verity were having another baby in an adorable social media post.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Lee captioned the post: “‘Ooops we did it again’ baby number four on the way to add to our lovely little family! Another vibe to join the tribe. We are truly grateful.”

Then, on September 12, Blue were appearing on This Morning to promote their new music. But Lee was noticeably absent from the interview.

The others explained this was because Verity was mere days away from giving birth.

Lee joined the interview via video link from Portugal and admitted that Verity “could give birth today”.

The band were also on Heart Radio and once again confirmed the exciting news.

Host Jamie asked about Lee’s whereabouts. Duncan replied: “So, his baby is about to be born any day. So, yesterday the Mrs said the baby dropped.”

Simon added: “And they live in Portugal. So, she was a bit worried because obviously he comes over today and we have a couple days promo to do. If the baby came then she has three other kids. So, it was a bit of a worry.”

Congratulations to Lee Ryan on his adorable new baby!

Read more: Strictly star Lee Ryan announces secret wedding with his partner and shares his children’s special roles

What do you think of Lee Ryan welcoming another baby? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!