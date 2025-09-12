Blue singer Lee Ryan is going to become a dad again “any day” now, his bandmates have revealed.

The Strictly 2018 star, 42, is expecting a baby with his wife Verity – their fourth together, and his sixth.

Lee is going to welcome his sixth child (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Blue singer Lee Ryan set to welcome baby number six

Today saw Lee’s Blue bandmates reveal the happy news, whilst live on Heart Radio, discussing their new album and tour.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, they revealed that Verity is hours away from giving birth.

“First of all, what’s happened to Lee?” Jamie asked Duncan James, Simon Webbe, and Antony Costa.

“So, his baby is about to be born any day. So, yesterday the Mrs said the baby dropped,” Duncan explained.

Lee missed some press events today (Credit: ITV)

‘His baby is about to be born’

“And they live in Portugal,” Simon then added.

“So, she was a bit worried because obviously he comes over today and we have a couple of days promo to do and if the baby comes then she has three other kids. So, it was a bit of a worry.”

Lee confirmed the news during an appearance on This Morning earlier today, too.

The star appeared via video link, where he revealed his wife “could give birth today”.

Lee shared the news via video link today (Credit: ITV)

Lee’s babies

Lee shares a daughter, Bluebell, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Keevil. He also has a son, Rayn, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Samantha Miller.

He has three children – two girls and a boy – with wife Verity. They tied the knot in 2022.

In June, Lee revealed that they were expecting another baby. He shared a snap of himself and Verity on his now-deleted Instagram account.

“Oooops we did it again’ baby number four on the way to add to our lovely little family!” he wrote.

“Another vibe to join the tribe we are truly grateful,” he then added.

Read more: All the stars having babies this summer from Danny Miller and Pixie Lott to Vick Hope

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.