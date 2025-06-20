Former Strictly star Laila Rouass has reportedly rekindled her romance with Ronnie O’Sullivan, nine months after their split.

The couple are even reportedly leaving the UK for a new life in the Middle East…

Ronnie is back with Laila (Credit: TNT Sports Snooker / YouTube)

Laila Rouass and Ronnie O’Sullivan split

Back in September, it was reported that Ronnie and Laila had split after 12 years together.

They first began dating in 2012, with Ronnie popping the question to the Strictly star in 2013.

However, by September 2024, the couple reportedly couldn’t “make it work”, and decided to go their separate ways.

Laila shared her “pain” over the split back in December, with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Break-ups can strip you down to your essence,” she wrote. “I got through mine by using pain as fuel to take control because no matter what, we will lose parts of ourselves in relationships. It’s normal, don’t beat yourself up.

“One thing I’m conscious of not doing is trying to get back to what I was. No, I’m discovering who I’ve become,” she then added.

Ronnie and Laila rekindle their romance

Now, nine months on from their split, it’s been reported that Strictly star Laila and Ronnie have reconciled.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “They have been back together for a while. The time apart gave them time to think about what they want and what is important to them — and that is being together.

“Ronnie is moving to the Middle East, and Laila is going with him. They’ve talked about living in Dubai, which is just a two-hour flight from where Ronnie has his snooker academy in Saudi Arabia,” they then continued.

“He has spoken to people on his snooker circuit about the move and is excited about a clean break from the UK for him and Laila. They have had their issues in the past, but Ronnie and Laila have worked through it and seem really happy again. The people who know them think they make a great couple and just want them to live a happy, quiet life,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Ronnie and Laila’s representatives for comment.

Laila put her home up for sale in February (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie and Laila’s house up for sale

In February, it was reported that the couple’s former home had been put up for sale.

Laila had been living in the 5-bedroom, £2m home in Epping Forest with her dog following her split from Ronnie.

At the time, it seemed to be a signifier that the relationship really was at an end.

“Their friends had been hoping they would get back together as they had split before and re-united,” a source told the MailOnline.

“But they have decided today to sell their home and that really does signal a definitive end to their relationship,” they then continued.

“They looked good together wherever they went and had many happy times in that house. But it’s all over now and they both recognise that.”

