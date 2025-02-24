Star of Strictly Laila Rouass has reportedly put her £2m million home on the market after ending her 10-year relationship with ex Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Laila, who competed on the BBC dance show in 2009, was previously married to family friend Abdeslam Rouass between 1990 and 2003. Following their divorce, Laila formed a romance with snooker player Ronnie in 2012. The following year, he proposed.

The pair endured an on-and-off relationship throughout the years after previously putting things on hold in 2022. However, it seems they couldn’t make things work and decided to split again last year.

Laila is reportedly living in the £2m home alone (Credit: Cover Images)

Laila Rouass puts house on market following Ronnie O’Sullivan split

According to the MailOnline, Ronnie and Laila’s £2m home is on the market after they parted ways for the final time. The house is located near Epping Forest, where the London suburbs meet Essex.

As reported, Laila has been living at the five-bedroom home with their dog recently. While living alone, her friends have been helping her look after the house and garden.

Despite their on-and-off history, a source insisted there is no chance of a reconciliation.

“Their friends had been hoping they would get back together as they had split before and re-united,” they said.

“But they have decided today to sell their home and that really does signal a definitive end to their relationship

“They looked good together wherever they went and had many happy times in that house. But it’s all over now and they both recognise that.”

Laila is said to be looking for a new home while Ronnie has moved into a a bachelor pad nearby for the time being.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Laila allegedly wouldn’t let Ronnie have a snooker player in their home (Credit: Cover Images)

‘It’s all agreed and should work out financially without any problems’

Inside the luxury home they shared, Ronnie’s favourite portrait of Raquel Welch on a crucifix was featured on the wall of a staircase. However, he could reportedly never persuade Laila to have a snooker table.

A friend claimed the former couple “had some very happy years”, but it wasn’t all “ha ha hee hee”.

They insisted everything is “all agreed and should work out financially without any problems”.

On the plus side, Ronnie’s new place is understood to have the snooker table he always wanted in his home.

