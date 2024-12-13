After 13 years together, EastEnders actress Laila Rouass has confirmed her split from snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The pair once planned to marry and share a home.

In an Instagram post, Laila – who was paired with Anton Du Beke on Strictly, back in 2009 – reflected on the break-up and opened up about the emotional toll it took on her.

Laila Rouass issues statement after split

In her Instagram post, Laila opened up about the journey of healing after their separation. She acknowledged the deep emotions she experienced.

“Break-ups can strip you down to your essence,” Laila began. “I got through mine by using pain as fuel to take control because no matter what, we will lose parts of ourselves in relationships. It’s normal, don’t beat yourself up.”

She also shared how she avoided yearning for her past self and instead embraced self-discovery.

“One thing I’m conscious of not doing is trying to get back to what I was. No, I’m discovering who I’ve become.”

The actress admitted to cycling through feelings of hurt, pain, and anger.

“I’ve gone through various emotions…hurt, pain, anger but what I’ve realised about anger is that it’s bottomless. It can go on and on, and once you’re in that black hole… it’s very hard to drag yourself back out.”

In her reflective post, Laila gave advice to others navigating heartbreak.

“Anyone going through a break-up… I want to tell you that you will come out the other side. I have, and I feel so much better, stronger, and sexier. Just roll with the punches because life is so much richer, so much fuller when you drop the anger, the resentment and the regret

“I’m looking back at my last relationship with a smile and wave, because time moves on and I don’t like to play catch up.”

On/off romance

The couple’s split comes after years of ups and downs in their relationship.

Laila and Ronnie began dating in 2011, and Ronnie proposed during their time together. However, the relationship was marked by break-ups, including a brief separation in 2022 before they reconciled.

Back then, Ronnie spoke warmly of Laila. “She’s great. I love her,” he gushed. “She’s great company, and I love being around her.”

In September, rumours of their split surfaced.

A source close to the couple told The Sun: “They have been going in different directions. Laila’s focus has reportedly been on her acting career. Despite the love they share, they’ve acknowledged their paths are diverging and have accepted that it’s over. They’ve tried so hard, but they just can’t make it work.”

