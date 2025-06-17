Inside Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan’s feud – Loose Women clash; bullying claims; death threats

It’s fair to say that Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan didn’t get along, which was heavily documented on Loose Women.

The pair first butted heads together after they both competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. However, instead of making up once the cameras stopped rolling, Kim, whose death was announced today, and Coleen’s feud continued in front of our very eyes…

What happened between Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan?



On Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Coleen was crowned the winner. Kim finished in third place.

While on the show, Kim clashed with many housemates, from Chloe Ferry to Nicola McLean. However, after the show, Kim and Coleen were not afraid to reveal how they really felt about one another.

During an appearance on This Morning, Kim referred to Coleen as “two-faced” and a “horrible person”. She also declared that Coleen was not a worthy winner.

Later, Kim appeared on Loose Women – with Coleen and her late sister, Linda Nolan, on the panel. Janet Street Porter and Linda Robson were also on the show.

The ITV daytime programme had hoped the pair would make up on the show. However, things quickly escalated.

Coleen admitted she was “two-faced” at times to Kim in the house. She said Kim was a “super fan” of CBB and believed she had a game plan where she wanted it to look like she was being bullied by everyone.

She also insisted Kim came into the house “like a demon” and probably hoped they wouldn’t show that. Coleen explained she didn’t confront Kim while living with her due to her having many other conflicts with other housemates, stating she wanted to “keep the peace”.

Linda Nolan defended her younger sister, claiming Kim only came out with “controversial” remarks because she had “no talent”.

Coleen and Kim clash on Loose Women

As the pair continued to clash live on air, Coleen fired back, telling Kim: “I tell you what I did, I didn’t tell you how vile you were from day one!” before calling Kim a “horrible, self-centered witch”.

Linda Robson asked Kim why she “clashed” and “argued” with every person on the show. However, Kim wasn’t having none of it, responding: “I didn’t argue with every person. I was ganged up on!” Coleen reacted by holding her head back and laughing.

Throughout the interview, Kim continuously said she was bullied by many of the housemates.

I wouldn’t want to sit and talk with lying trash like you.

Coleen seemingly was willing to let things go, telling Kim: “Come on, Kim, it was 18 months ago!” However, Kim began to choke up as she detailed how the memories of her “brutal” childhood were brought back up again while living in the house. Coleen didn’t appear sympathetic, remarking: “We had this every day.”

Kim said she didn’t want to draw a line under her beef with Coleen, shouting that she and the other housemates made her CBB experience “sad” and “awful” while calling Coleen “hard as nails” and a “con artist.”

At the end of the interview, an emotional Kim stormed off set, declaring: “I wouldn’t want to sit and talk with lying trash like you.”

‘It’s been the worst week of my life’

Following the slanging match, Coleen appeared on This Morning and discussed Kim’s time on Loose Women after more than 7,000 people complained to Ofcom.

Coleen stated that if she could “go back in time and change the whole thing”, she would, explaining: “It was never meant to be like that.”

“I honestly genuinely thought she was coming on to make amends,” Coleen shared. The singer said the interview was “so shocking” for the panel and that she didn’t want anyone to feel distressed.

Coleen started to well up, stating: “It’s been the worst week of my life, actually.” Host Holly Willoughby began to comfort her as Coleen explained she didn’t know what she’d done wrong, claiming she only said “two things in that interview”.

The ITV star insisted Kim “needed help” and that she felt “terribly sorry” for her. “I’ve never called her names or anything. She’s called me every name under the sun, in print and on that show,” she said.

Coleen opened up about the horrible messages she had received since, where trolls wished death or cancer upon her, and felt the bullying claims were unfair.

“In 50-odd years of doing the job I absolutely love, really love, it’s all I know how to do, there’s a campaign to get me fired,” she added.

‘I will never appear on a show with her again’

In her column for the Mirror, Coleen continued to open up about the Loose Women interview.

“I didn’t want to do the reunion. It was the producers who said she wanted to make peace,” she said, noting she agreed because she was “happy to draw a line under past differences”.

“From the moment she arrived, it was clear Kim didn’t want to make up. Now I wish I could go back in time and not do it. It was ugly, upsetting and unpleasant for everyone,” Coleen continued, adding: “She hates me for a reason I will never understand. I wish Kim well. I hate to see anyone unhappy. But I want to forget we ever met. I will never appear on a show with her again. It is better we keep to our own paths.”

‘She is a coward’

Last year, Kim reignited her feud with Coleen.

When questioned about the rumoured lineup of I’m A Celebrity…, Kim didn’t hold back in her criticism of Coleen. However, she didn’t realise the rumours pointed to Coleen Rooney potentially entering the jungle, and not the Loose Women panelist.

“Coleen will never survive dear, she’s bone idle, [she] does nothing, didn’t wash a dish, she did nothing, she likes her comforts. Oh please, she won’t get her own way in there and bully people because when they’re very hungry, and they’re very dirty, they’re not in the mood for the likes of her,” Kim told Reach PLC.

“And she’ll be on her own, [she] wouldn’t bully unless someone is with her because she is a coward.”

Coleen’s first posts since Kim’s death

Coleen has yet to publicly address Kim’s death.

On the morning her death was announced, Coleen Nolan took to her Instagram Story to announce that she was going on holiday. She asked her followers to guess where she was heading as she was captured walking towards a plane.

Hours later, she shared another video where she announced she was in Rhodes for her “summer holiday”.

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment on Kim’s death.

