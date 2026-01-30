Concerns for Kerry Katona as star rushed to hospital and forced to stay on ‘a bed by the wall’

Kerry Katona has revealed she is currently in hospital, and has been forced to sleep on a “bed by the wall”, as she updates fans on her health.

The former Atomic Kitten star has taken to Instagram to reveal she needed medical attention on Thursday morning, which actually resulted in her being kept in.

But due to the overcrowding at the hospital, the 45 year old was kept on a bed in the hallway, as there was no room anywhere else.

Kerry has been in hospital overnight (Credit: Instagram)

Why is Kerry Katona in hospital?

In a video shared on her Instagram Story in the early hours of this morning (January 30), Kerry revealed she had been in hospital for 24 hours.

She said: “Hi guys. It’s 2.10 in the morning. I have been in the hospital since yesterday. Yesterday morning actually. It’s very full. So, unfortunately, I am on a bed in the hall.”

While Kerry went into hospital not aware of what was wrong, the doctors appear to believe she has Colitis.

Kerry continued: “I have something called Colitis. It’s something to do with my bowels. So, it has been awful. It is [bleep], excuse the pun. I haven’t slept since yesterday – the day before.”

However, Kerry wasn’t letting it get her down, as she tried to remain positive about the whole situation.

The star concluded: “I am in the right place.”

Colitis is usually a long-term condition that typically manifests through cramps, severe abdominal pain and chronic diarrhoea.

As she was speaking, she flashed the camera around to show an intravenous cannula in her arm, before panning around to show the nurses working near her in the room opposite.

We hope Kerry Katona isn’t in hospital for long, and finds a way to manage her pain!

The star has been diagnosed with Colitis (Credit: Instagram)

Has Kerry Katona had any other illness?

Over the years, Kerry has kept her followers up-to-date on her whole life. And last year, after her shock split from her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney, Kerry revealed she was suffering from alopecia.

Alopecia is a general term for hair loss, which can be widely spread or limited to one area. It can be temporary or permanent.

Last August, Kerry Katona spoke to The Daily Mail, revealing that she was under a lot of stress after doing three performances a day in panto right after her split.

She told the outlet: “It was heartbreak, it was exhausting. I also got alopecia. So, it was all really stressful.

