Kerry Katona ‘dumped’ celeb chef boyfriend and refused to attend The Vivienne’s funeral with him ‘to protect Celebs Go Dating deal’

Kerry Katona dumped her celebrity chef boyfriend Jameson Stocks on the day of his good friend The Vivienne’s funeral, he has claimed.

The Atomic Kitten singer is said to have started seeing Jameson after her split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney in November.

And, according to Michelin-starred Jameson, things got pretty serious very quickly. So much so that the pair had talked about moving in, marriage and their future together.

However, after reports they were dating surfaced, Jameson claims Kerry dumped him. He claimed she’d been keen to keep their romance quiet so that she could appear on the upcoming season of Celebs Go Dating.

Kerry Katona ‘dumped chef boyfriend over Celebs Go Dating contract’

Father-of-two Jameson alleged that Kerry refused to attend the funeral of his close friend The Vivienne in case they were photographed together.

All of a sudden, she dumped me and said bye and that’s wrong.

It’s claimed she had hoped to keep the couple’s romance under wraps to secure a spot on this year’s Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking to MailOnline, Jameson alleged: “I don’t want to be seen to be a fool. One day she told me she loves me and wants to marry me and she’s telling my children she loves them. She was at my son’s birthday party on January 25. All of a sudden, she dumped me and said bye and that’s wrong.”

‘Kerry said she could no longer go to the funeral’

He then went on to claim: “The thing that upsets me the most is that I wear my heart on my sleeve, a little bit like Kerry. The day of James’ funeral, I went to the Jellycat store to get her daughter some Jellycats because she loves them. I didn’t say to Kerry what I was doing. Within minutes of me coming home a story broke about our romance. Kerry then said she could no longer go to James’ funeral because there would be paps.

“She ended up going back home and she was crying… And that was the last time I saw her and that was that. She messaged me and then blocked me, messaged me then blocked me,” he claimed.

Claims couple met on Instagram

Jameson claimed he started dating Kerry following her split from Ryan in November. He claimed they connected over Instagram and their romance progressed rapidly.

He claims that Kerry and her management team played down reports of their relationship to protect her deal with Celebs Go Dating.

The chef told the Mail that he agreed to keep things quiet “in the beginning” as he “didn’t want the whole world knowing our business”.

He also said that he was “worried” about her losing the Celebs Go Dating contact “because she needed the money”.

Kerry has already appeared on Celebs Go Dating. She was on the show five years ago. Her involvement in the 2025 show hasn’t been confirmed.

