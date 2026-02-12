Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz make huge family farm announcement: ‘We are so thrilled!’

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have announced huge news regarding their farm, and fans are already excited.

The adorable couple have been keeping fans in the loop about their farming adventures for years now, both on-screen and off.

But now, the pair have announced a Fletchers’ Farm first, as they are opening their doors to host a huge Farmers Market.

They have shared the news with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin and Liz announce Fletchers’ Farm news

Taking to Instagram, Kelvin and Liz shared a video, announcing the huge news. Liz said: “We are thrilled, we have some really exciting news. We have decided we are going to have a Farmers Market, here.

“It’s at the farm, on February 21. We’re going to be here and we will be selling our blankets and interiors. Marnie’s going to have her very own lamb shack going. And we’re going to have other vendors coming to provide fruit and veg.”

Kelvin agreed, telling people to “book their car parking spot early” and urging them to come for a “day out”.

In the caption accompanying the video, Kelvin and Liz confirmed that all the money from the tickets will be donated to the David Lewis Charity.

Fans were instantly thrilled by the news, all getting ready to book their slots and head to the farm.

One penned: “This is lovely, good luck!”

Another added: “Absolutely fantastic. Just booked my slot to come. Can’t wait.”

“Love your family and your farm. Would love to come,’ a third penned.

However, others were upset that they didn’t live closer to be able to come and visit.

One fan added: “Awh. This is lovely. I wish I was more local,” while another commented: “Wish I lived around the corner! Good luck guys.”

So, with everyone thrilled over the news, it seems Kelvin and Liz’s very first Farmers Market is already setting out to be a huge success.

The new series of their show has just kicked off (Credit: YouTube)

The pair have been sharing updates recently

This wasn’t the only big announcement the family have made recently. Earlier this month, Kelvin and Liz Fletcher announced that their dog was pregnant.

In the first episode of the new series of Fletchers’ Family Farm, Liz discovered their dog, Ginger, was expecting puppies.

Bringing Ginger to the vets, Liz explained: “There have been a few symptoms, or signs. I think she has been behaving differently. She has been eating a lot. Then off her food, and very clingy. I think she is getting wider.”

The vet confirmed Ginger was expecting puppies, leaving Liz emotional while looking at the scans.

She told the vet: “Oh my God. I can see it moving. I think that this is the best news you have ever given me. Very happy that it is good news.”

