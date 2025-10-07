Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher sent his fans wild with a major announcement about their family farm this week.

The actor, 41, and his wife, Liz, 42, who star in their own show, Fletcher’s Family Farm, shared the exciting news on Instagram for their combined 391k followers to see.

Kelvin Fletcher shares exciting family farm announcement

Taking to Instagram this week, Strictly 2019 winner Kelvin and wife Liz announced that tickets are now live for fans to visit their farm this Christmas.

The couple posted a picture of their family, including children, Marnie, Milo, Maximus and Mateusz, sitting and standing around a red tractor in a snow-covered field.

The tractor has been decorated with fairy lights and has a wreath of holly on its front.

“Tickets are officially LIVE for Christmas at Fletchers on the Farm!” the couple announced.

“Head the our website (link in the bio) to book NOW. Limited spaces [Santa emoji] We can’t wait to see you.”

Some more details about the festive event can be found on the website.

Described as a “Christmas like no other”, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy a festive tractor ride through Candy Cane Lane and a show featuring elves.

Kelvin and Liz shared some exciting news (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans go wild over Kelvin’s family announcement

Fans who go to the farm this Christmas will also get the chance to step into the elves’ workshop, go for a walk in the enchanted woods, and meet Santa himself in his grotto.

Kelvin and Liz’s fans were thrilled with the announcement and took to the comment section to gush over the news.

“You guys!!!” Emmerdale star Amy Walsh gushed.

“Awwwww loves! This is just gorg xxxx,” Catherine Tyldesley commented.

“How exciting,” another said.

“OMG, Magical,” a third commented. “Woohoo, it must be Christmas again,” another added.

“Yay, excellent news, lovely Fletchers, see you then,” a third gushed.

