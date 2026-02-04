Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz were left emotional and surprised when they discovered their family would be growing, in upcoming scenes from their hit TV show.

The new series of Fletcher’s Family Farm will begin this Sunday (February 8), as fans are about to see the family take on life at their farm once again.

But things kick off with some unexpected news, as the beloved couple discover their dog, Ginger, is expecting puppies!

Liz brought the dog to the vets (Credit: YouTube)

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz emotional over puppy news

According to OK! scenes from the first episode of the series, will show Liz and Kelvin learn their dog, Ginger, is pregnant.

Worried about their dog, Kelvin and Liz brought her to the vets, afraid something more may have been wrong.

Liz was cradling Ginger at the vets, asking if they could take a look at her.

She explained: “There have been a few symptoms or signs. I think she has been behaving differently. She has been eating a lot. Then off her food, and very clingy. I think she is getting wider, she does seem a bit wider.”

During the check-up, the vet scanned Ginger’s stomach and confirmed she was expecting puppies. And when the vet showed Liz where to look, she instantly got emotional.

Liz gushed: “Oh my God. I can see it moving.” And the vet confirmed he could see two pups on either side.

After the consultation, Liz exclaimed: “I think that is the best news you have ever given me. Very happy that it is good news.”

Fletcher’s Family Farm returns on Sunday (Credit: YouTube)

When is Fletcher’s Family Farm on?

While the episode hasn’t aired yet, it will be on our screens on Sunday at 11.30am, as Kelvin and Liz Fletcher return for the fourth series of the show.

The synopsis of the episode reads: “Liz and Kelvin Fletcher make plans to double the size of their flock and hers, hiring local farmhand Josh to help manage the livestock.

“Meanwhile, Marnie is introduced to her new Jacobs as she makes her own plans for the new farming year ahead. The boys find time away from farming to swap tractors for motorbikes, and the family finally get the green light to start the farmhouse rebuild.”

It wasn’t that long ago, Kelvin and Liz revealed there was a devastating fire at their family farm, while they were on holiday.

The blaze was so bad that it had ripped through the roof of their home, and the smoke damage was so severe they couldn’t stay there for a while.

But thankfully, it looks like repairs and rebuilds are finally going to start, and fans can watch the whole process.

