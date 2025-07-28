Kelsey Parker supported as she jets off on holiday following death of baby Phoenix

Kelsey Parker has been supported by fans after she shared a family holiday snap, weeks after tragically losing her baby.

In June, Kelsey announced she had lost the baby boy she was expecting with partner Will Lindsay. The star – who shares daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi with her late husband Tom Parker – shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

And at the weekend, after an incredibly tough time for the family-of-four, Kelsey revealed that they have taken a much-needed holiday.

Kelsey has headed on a much-needed family holiday (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Kelsey Parker shares holiday snap after death of baby Phoenix

On Sunday (July 27), Kelsey took to her Instagram and shared a photo her and her family on holiday.

Kelsey, boyfriend Will and her two children, Aurelia and Bodhi, were pictured looking out towards a mountain in the background.

She captioned the post: “Exactly what we needed Thank you @jet2pics for making it so easy. X.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to send Kelsey love. One person penned: “Enjoy your break away. My heart breaks for all of you. Life is so very cruel.”

Someone else added: “Sending so much love, strength and support to you all.” A third chimed in: “Spending precious time together. Love to you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey’s post hit with backlash

However, despite the support, Kelsey’s post was hit with some backlash when one person commented: “Nothing beats a jet2holiday,” referring to the company’s viral advert.

It appears that someone called that social media user “horrid” for their remark in a now-deleted comment.

Honestly, I just don’t understand some people.

A third agreed: “Honestly, I just don’t understand some people.”

Another also said: “How is it horrid? Your attitude is much more horrid than a silly little joke. Yes this family lost a baby, I’m sure they could do with a joke or two instead of people arguing in their comments. Read the room.”

Someone else penned: “Right it’s not horrid. If anything it might give Kelsey a little chuckle. Just calm down.”

Kelsey’s baby loss

In June, Kelsey announced the sad news that the baby she was expecting with partner Will Lindsay had died.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the heartbreaking news with a poem, dedicated to their baby, whom they had named Phoenix.

“Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved,” the poem was titled.

“The world grew quiet as you arrived. So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light. Born with wings, took silent flight,” it read.

“We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth, and light. Though we never heard you cry, you’ll live in hearts that won’t ask why,” it then continued.

