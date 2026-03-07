Emotional Princess Andre declares ‘I’m really, really happy’ as she addresses bombshell family statement

Princess and Junior Andre have spoken for the first time about their parents’ truce, weeks after Katie Price and Peter Andre decided to put their past differences behind them for the sake of their children.

Speaking in episode 4 of the new series of The Princess Diaries – which is out this weekend (March 8) – Princess, 18, spoke to her big brother, 20, about their parents’ bombshell statement.

Princess Andre addresses her parents’ truce in the new series of The Princess Diaries (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price and Peter Andre statement in full

Early last month, Katie and Peter released a statement on social media, calling a public truce and ending their decades-long feud for the sake of the two children they share.

It read: “Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect.

“We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children. We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stand united for our children.”

The statement concluded: “We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.”

Katie Price and Peter Andre announced their separation in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Princess and Junior address Katie Price and Peter Andre truce in The Princess Diaries

In a preview for the new series of her ITV2 show, Princess is seen discovering the news that the family statement had been shared to social media.

Appearing emotional, she exclaimed: “Oh my gosh! That is such a relief.”

She added: “So my mum and my dad have finally agreed that they’re going to move forward and actually be civil. Let me read out the statement…”

Princess then read the full statement, as parts of the Instagram Story that was shared popped up on screen.

“Like, this has just been so overdue. I’m so happy and I bet you Junior’s going to be so happy too,” she said, phoning her brother.

Junior Andre said headlines and social media posts about their parents caused the pair ‘anxiety’ (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s great for us’

“Have you seen Mum and Dad’s mutual statement?” she asked him?

“Yeah I have, we obviously knew it was coming, but they finally put it out there. I mean it’s great for us, it’s out in public and everyone can know that we’re all great.”

Sharing her frustrations over her parents’ (lack of) relationship playing out in the press, Princess added: “If there’s any more bad stories after this I will literally just [grrr].”

Junior told her: “Ultimately it’s for us as well and it’s just really nice because press, social media… it always gives us anxiety and make us feel like why, why is that coming out?”

“Deffo,” Princess agreed. “I actually think it’s really good. Now everyone can move forward and be happy and have no dramas. Hopefully after this it’s going to be all good things. I’m really really really happy,” she said.

“Hopefully now people focus more on you as well, especially with your show, and not write things about our parents that are irrelevant,” Junior concluded.

The Princess Diaries starts Sunday (March 8) on ITV2 at 9pm. You can stream the entire series from 8am Sunday morning on ITVX.

Princess Andre was born on June 29 2007. She is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price. She is their youngest child. The former couple also welcomed a son, Junior, on June 13, 2005. Katie and Peter split in early 2009. Their divorce was finalised later that same year. While she only has one full sibling, Princess Andre also has six half-siblings: three from Katie and three from Peter.

