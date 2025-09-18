In Katie Price news, the star has come under fire after criticising Junior and Princess’ appearances at the NTAs last week.

Mum-of-five Katie‘s comments about her eldest children came during the most recent episode of her podcast, the Katie Price Show.

Princess and Junior attended the NTAs (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess and Junior Andre’s NTAs looks criticised by mum Katie Price

Last week saw Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, appear on the red carpet alone for the first time.

The brother and sister duo have regularly appeared on the red carpet for events alongside dad Peter Andre and stepmum Emily Andre. However, the NTAs last week marked a major milestone for the duo.

Their outfits on the night certainly caught the eye. Junior was seen wearing a red velvet jacket and matching silk shirt, whilst Princess rocked a silver dress adorned with red sequins.

However, mum Katie wasn’t too impressed with their appearance on the night.

Katie hit out at her children’s outfits (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Sack the stylist’

Speaking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show alongside sister Sophie, Katie hit out at her kids’ looks.

“I did say to them, though: ‘You’ve got to sack the stylist’,” she revealed.

“I felt sorry for Junior. I said to Princess: ‘What was he [bleeping] wearing?'” she then continued. “It looked like fancy dress.”

Princess’ outfit was also criticised by Katie. “I said: ‘Princess I didn’t like your dress either it was too old for you, look at Maura Higgins,’ she looked amazing!'”

She said: ‘Well, can you dress me next time?'” she then revealed.

“I said: ‘I don’t know who is getting you involved in these stylists they might style you for a photoshoot but not a red carpet.’ The outfits were just so wrong!” Katie then added.

Junior has sided with his dad, according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Junior ‘100%’ on dad Peter’s side

Over the summer, Katie and Peter Andre’s feud reignited. In August, it was reported that Junior had picked his side in the feud, and it was bad news for Katie. So who knows what he’ll make of her NTAs critique…

“Junior is on his dad’s side 100%. He has no time for his mum. She represents negativity and sadness in his life and he has been trying to move away from that and heal for a long time,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“He hates how his mum is a laughing stock and tries to disassociate himself as much as he can without starting World War III. He posts a happy birthday message to her to keep up appearances and to not ruin her day. But they don’t hang out much at all,” they then claimed.

“As far as Junior is concerned, he’s his dad’s son. His dad has brought him up and raised him to be the man he is today. He knows he wouldn’t be anywhere today without his dad’s love and support.”

