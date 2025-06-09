Katie Price makes heartbreaking decision to send son Harvey back to college: ‘Can’t believe he’s done this’

Katie Price has shared that she’s had to send her son Harvey back to college earlier than planned after a “sad” incident at home.

The TV star, 47, shares 23-year-old Harvey with ex Dwight York. Harvey is blind and autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia.

When he’s not with mum Katie, Harvey – who was also born with Prader-Willi syndrome – lives at a residential college in Cheltenham.

But now, Katie has told fans she’s had to send Harvey back to the college a day earlier than planned, after he smashed up her £3,000 TV.

The model has recalled a ‘sad’ incident at home (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Katie Price reveals Harvey smashed up her TV

Katie recently took to her Snapchat and spoke about the incident, revealing she was woken up by Harvey smashing the TV at around 6am.

Filming Harvey’s face as she questioned him on his actions, Katie asked him: “What has Mummy just heard?”

He replied: “Smashing the TV.”

In the video, captioned “can’t believe he’s done this”, Katie then said: “You was going to college tomorrow to get some new meds [medication]. But now when are you going? You are going now.”

Harvey responded to the news and said: “Oh god!” Katie replied: “Because now Mummy’s got to get a new TV.”

Reflecting on the situation, Katie added: “Sad. You’ve been so good Harve.”

Harvey then apologised to his mum as he promised he “would not do it again”.

She said: “Hmm, well you’ve got to go to college now.”

He smashed up Katie’s TV (Credit: Snapchat)

Katie ‘so tired’ after incident

Katie then shared a follow-up video, captioned “send help”, showing her smashed TV.

“So it’s nearly half six in the morning I could hear banging, and Harvey decided to go for the TV,” she told her fans.

Looking at the TV, Katie added: “I can see the handprints there.”

Later on, Katie issued an update to her followers and said: “I’m knackered. I am so tired.”

She added: “JJ [Slater, her boyfriend] has taken Harvey back to college. I have come back to bed after clearing up all the mess in the kitchen. That boy is unbelievable and now I have to find another TV.”

Katie was forced to send Harvey back to college early (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Harvey Price diagnosed with?

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and septo-optic dysplasia.

He has battled with weight-related health issues his entire life. One symptom of his disability is that it causes Harvey to have an excessive appetite.

In April, Katie shared that he is dangerously close to suffering a heart attack after his weight soared to nearly 30 stone.

Speaking candidly on The Katie Price Show podcast with her sister Sophie, Katie was asked about her fears for the future.

Katie admitted: “Not knowing what will happen to Harvey next. He’s just under 30st and that’s huge,” she said.

“He’s on the verge of a heart attack. He won’t have a long life if he carries on putting more and more weight on. That’s obviously a massive worry for me. But we’re doing something about it with the doctors.”

