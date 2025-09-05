Katie Price reveals fresh cancer scare 23 years after all-clear as she issues concerns over ‘bad results’

Katie Price has revealed she’s facing a fresh cancer scare after experiencing symptoms she had 23-years ago.

Way back in 2002, while she was pregnant with her son Harvey, Katie announced she had been diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma (LMS), a rare form of cancer.

LMS attacks smooth muscle cells found in most parts of the body. It’s quite a rare cancer, and usually takes form in its advanced stages. And now, Katie is fearing “bad results”.

Katie initially had cancer 23-years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s first cancer journey

In the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the former glamour model has said she is experiencing symptoms in the exact same place she had cancer last time.

She said: “Another thing that’s really weird. You know when I had cancer years ago. For some who didn’t know, when I was pregnant with Harvey, I got cancer, It was called Leiomyosarcoma.

“If you look at my finger, there is a hole there and a scar where I had it cut out twice. Can you see that dent? It never hurt. But a lump started coming up and I thought I had been riding and done something.”

However, it was discovered to be cancer, and Katie was having MRI scans and check-ups for six years, before she got the all-clear.

Katie is worried about getting ‘bad news’ (Credit: YouTube)

Katie is getting tests done on her finger

But suddenly, 23-years-later, Katie started experiencing pain in her finger, and realised she needed to get it checked out.

She explained: “The same finger, up here, about three weeks go. I thought, ‘have I knocked it?’ Because it hurts when I push it. But there is no lump.”

Despite giving it some time to go away by itself, Katie decided it was time to get tests.

Katie added: “The pain still hasn’t gone. So, I am going to get that X-rayed and looked at. So, I hope it’s not that again.”

The mum-of-five has been involved in reports of a feud between her and her own daughter, Princess. And over the last few weeks, she and ex-husband Peter Andre have taken quite a few swipes at each other.

Despite that, Katie has had some good news as her old song has re-entered the charts. And now, she worries her health scare is to even things out.

“This better not be my bad news, and get bad results. Because all of this is happening. Normally in my life something good happens, and then something bad happens. Let’s hope it’s nothing bad.”

