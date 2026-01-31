Outside of music and acting, Kate Nash proudly has a career on OnlyFans and has revealed the significant reason why she decided to sign up.

The Foundations hitmaker, who was unveiled as Monkey Business on The Masked Singer last weekend, began sharing content of her bottom on the subscription service in 2024.

In an Instagram post shared in November of that year, the BRIT Award winner, who is now an independent artist, said she started selling photos of her behind to be able to afford touring.

Kate Nash’s OnlyFans career

In a lengthy statement, she said: “Don’t be ‘sad’ that I started an OnlyFans to fund my tours. It’s very empowering and selling pics of my [bleep] is fun and funny, sex is fun and funny.”

Kate said that “women being in control of their bodies is vital and something we should all be standing by and fighting for”.

“If you could remove shame and sadness from your perception of sex work you can help empower sex workers. Is what I’m doing sex work? I’m not sure, you tell me but I love supporting sex workers especially when they are in control and setting their own boundaries. I am a SUPERFAN of women in charge of their bodies and sex lives and feminist porn creators,” she added.

“Are you sad music has little to no value? Would you be interviewing me or writing about me or talking about me if I had simply posted ‘going on tour, the business is [bleep], help me protect my employees and integrity of my show’? Would my tour be on the front page of Reddit 2 days in a row? [Bleep] no it wouldn’t. My [bleep] is shining a light on the problem. Honestly, I’m such a legend for this,” Kate continued.

‘Women can make choices for themselves’

The same month she shared the statement, Kate appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss the venture.

Explaining that a lot of people in entertainment are under “financial strain right now”, Kate declared the industry has “failed artists”.

Kate insisted streaming artists need to pay artists fairly, announcing that musicians are paid “extremely poorly”.

The hitmaker noted that she “have to” sell photos of her bum to make money. However, she is choosing to do so in order to pay staff a fair wage and to be able to put on a how her fans deserve.

Despite facing some backlash, Kate admitted she felt “very empowered” by the move. She added that “women can make choices for themselves”.

Kate believed that if Lorraine joined OnlyFans, she would be “a millionaire”.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on January 31, 2026.

