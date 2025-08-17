Kaleb Cooper welcomes third baby as boss Jeremy Clarkson steals his thunder by announcing the news

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has shared the first picture of his third baby – hours after his boss Jeremy Clarkson stole his thunder and announced his baby news!

Kaleb, 26, is now dad to three little ones with his fiancée Kaya. They’re childhood sweethearts and got engaged on Christmas Day back in 2022.

However, work appears to come first for Kaleb, who finished harvesting the fields with Jeremy before heading off to the hospital to be there for the birth of his new addition…

Jeremy Clarkson shares Kaleb Cooper’s baby news

Writing in his The Sun column last night (August 16), Clarkson’s Farm boss Jeremy said: “The boy wonder received word this week that his fiancee was in labour. ‘Right,’ he said. ‘I’ll be there when I’ve finished harvesting this field.’ Happily, he finished in time to welcome what for him is baby number three.”

Jeremy added: “And then our thoughts turned to a name. One of our mates suggested it should be named after the field he was harvesting when the call came through. Nice idea, except for one small detail. The field was called ‘Deadman’.”

The TV presenter turned farmer then quipped: “Despite the interruption, we did get the harvest finished.”

‘Baby number three’

Kaleb then took to Instagram to share two pictures – one of the new baby and one of a Chinese takeaway he was eating!

“Baby number three,” he posted. “Everyone meet Ashton. Weighing 6.13lb born 14th August at 6:28pm at Chipping Norton maternity.” He then added: “Ps don’t worry I bought the amazing midwives a Chinese as well!”

Kaleb and Kaya are now parents to son Oscar, four, daughter Willa, two, and newborn baby Ashton.

‘It’s time to go and buy a TV’

Fans quickly flooded his comments section with well wishes… and plenty of jokes.

“Congratulations to you both! Welcome to being outnumbered!” said one. “At this point Kaleb is just producing his own staff to work on the farm,” said another.

“I thought farming was a 24/7 job! Can’t be that busy if you’re always at it lad! Congratulations to you all,” said another. “Congratulations to all. Don’t do it again though or Jeremy will build a birthing enclosure for you,” another joked.

“Congratulations to ya all. Now it’s time to go and buy a TV,” said another.

