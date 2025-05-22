Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard halt This Morning to congratulate Kaleb Cooper on baby news

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard welcomed Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper to the show today, where he was congratulated on his recent baby news.

And, after addressing news of his replacement on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, talk turned to Kaleb being “the most fertile man in Chipping Norton”.

Clarkson’s Farm exit addressed

Earlier this month, a trailer for the new series of Clarkson’s Farm revealed Kaleb had been replaced by new farm hand Harriet.

However, keen to clear up rumours he’s leaving the show, Kaleb told Ben and Cat it was just a temporary measure while he headed off on his book tour.

However, Jeremy Clarkson may need to lean on Harriet again when Kaleb heads off on paternity leave. That’s because the star, 26, is preparing to become a dad for the third time.

Kaleb’s baby news

Speaking to Kaleb, This Morning host Ben Shephard halted his farm chat to ask about the upcoming new arrival.

“We are very excited because, of course, we understand there is another mini Cooper on the way. Your third child is coming soon?” he said.

Kaleb confirmed with a smile: “The third child is due in August, so I think I may be the most fertile man in Chipping Norton.”

Ben chuckled as Cat Deeley added: “You could teach those pigs [on the farm] a thing or two, Kaleb for sure.”

‘A very busy August’

Kaleb and his partner of eight years, Taya, announced they were expecting their third child earlier this year.

Posting on Instagram, he shared: “Very excited to announce that baby Cooper number 3 is cooking… Going to be a very, very busy August.”

He is already dad to son Oscar, three, and one-year-old daughter Willa.

