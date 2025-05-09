Kaleb Cooper’s replacement on Clarkson’s Farm revealed as Jeremy brands her ‘brilliant’

Jeremy Clarkson has hailed glamorous new farmhand Harriet Cowan – Kaleb Cooper’s replacement on Clarkson’s Farm – as “brilliant”.

Harriet, 24, has been revealed as the latest cast member for the Amazon Prime Video series after the trailer for the upcoming series 4 dropped this week.

Fans who have watched the preview saw the Derbyshire farmer impress her new boss as Harriet was filmed feeding the animals, fixing fences, and welding skills on Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper get down to farming work (Credit: Amazon Prime Video UK & IE YouTube)

Kaleb Cooper replacement on Clarkson’s Farm

Co-star Kaleb took a temporary break from the series, believed to be when he was touring his live theatre show.

But he later returned to the farm and also approved of Jeremy Clarkson‘s latest sidekick.

At one point in edited highlights from the trailer, Jezza is seen reacting to Harriet’s efforts: “She’s brilliant!”

The new eight-part series is expected to return to the streaming platform on Friday May 23. Two additional episodes will be released a week later on Friday May 30, and the final two will be available from Friday June 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by harriet cowan (@harrietcowan_x)

Who is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet is from Belper in Derbyshire and, in 2020, was the town’s Young Farmers’ spokesperson.

She’s a nursing graduate from the University of Derby, and has grown up helping her farmer father Eddy.

Harriet has reportedly revealed on social media her mum wanted her to be a nurse while her dad hoped she’d go into farming. And it seems like she is juggling both busy careers!

Harriet has over 35,000 followers on TikTok, and she regularly updates followers about her farming life, with lots of videos showing her driving tractors.

She also appears to have a brand deal with Country Moos, a sock company known for its cow-themed designs.

New Clarkson’s Farm cast member Harriet Cowan driving a tractor (Credit: TikTok @harrietcowan3)

Harriet Cowan Instagram follower react

Clarkson’s Farm’s latest star recently shared with her followers that she would be part of series 4.

She told them: “Ekkkk. Something exciting is coming on the 23rd of may #clarksonsfarm @primevideouk.”

Overjoyed friends and relatives sent Harriet well wishes and told her how proud they are in her post’s comments section.

Harriet Cowan looking after a lamb (Credit: TikTok @harrietcowan3)

“Can’t wait to watch!! xx,” said one.

“Wishing you the very best. Enjoy and soak it all up whatever comes,” said another.

This is amazing.

And a third social media user gushed: “Wow well done girly!!!!! This is amazing so happy for you!”

Read more: Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper shares weight loss following Jeremy Clarkson’s near-death scare

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.