‘Nothing convenient about being chronically sick!’ Julia Bradbury makes major change following health diagnosis

Julia Bradbury has revealed the major change she’s made in her diet following a number of health diagnoses.

In 2021, Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy that same year. Following an MRI scan, she was told everything was good on the cancer front. However, instead, they discovered a benign brain cyst.

Last month, the 55-year-old revealed she was planning to have a tumour removed after discovering another lump. Days later, she announced she was feeling “under the weather” and had been put on a drip.

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Julia Bradbury has made changes to her diet (Credit: ITV)

Julia Bradbury reveals she has made changes to her diet

In a new Instagram post shared today (March 18), Julia has opened up about the changes in her diet to improve her health.

In the first slide, she posted a photo of her holding up a plate of chips covered in beans and cheese.

Julia admitted: “I can’t believe that I ate like this regularly less than a decade ago.”

“I really didn’t fully understand the damaging impact that ultra processed food and inflammatory foods can have on our health, our cognitive function, and our energy levels. I lived a busy life and I still do with three children and a full-time career, but back then, that was an excuse to eat food on the run, and use the “convenience” angle.”

She continued: “I can tell you there’s nothing convenient about being chronically sick. Now I make a decision about my health at least two or three times a day when I eat. I choose nourishing whole foods mostly made at home.”

Julia admitted she still treats herself. However, she said she has “changed what those treats look like”.

She said she has ditched refined sugar, candies and sweeties, gluten and dairy filled cakes, and ultra-processed biscuits.

However, her treats now include “delicious blueberries, dark chocolate, date-based mousses, healthy yogurts (no flavourings), and low GI fruit (mostly paired with a handful of nuts) and nut butter-based treats.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JULIA BRADBURY (@juliabradbury)

‘Good advice’

In the comments, Julia was supported by her followers.

“Thank you for sharing – I totally agree! Love your work! The food we eat is literally medicine,” one user wrote.

“Me too, thanks for the leadership and inspiration,” another person shared.

“Good advice,” a third remarked.

Julia Bradbury on health scare Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Julia Bradbury faced another health scare. She opened up about it last year. Julia Bradbury health scare In an interview with OK! magazine last June, Julia revealed that a cyst was found on her brain during an MRI scan. The scan came about due to Julia wanting to ensure that there were no cancerous issues following her diagnosis and mastectomy in 2021. “My breast cancer diagnosis made me start exploring all sorts of interesting avenues to do with personalised preventative health and medicine. Since I came out the other side I’m so much more grateful for every day I’m here on planet Earth. I’m very mindful of my health, and it has made me really take it seriously and honour it,” she explained. “I did a full body MRI scan, including my brain, chest region and abdominal region, looking for anything connected to my breast cancer. I’m grateful to say all’s good on that front. But there was an unexpected discovery of a fortunately benign brain cyst, bang in the centre of my brain, next door to my pineal gland,” Julia added. How Davina McCall helped In 2024, fellow TV presenter Davina McCall underwent surgery last year after a cyst was found on her brain. As a result, Julia got in touch with her neurosurgeon after it was advised that she have it removed. She took his advice. “My neurosurgeon, Kevin O’Neill, who is Davina’s neurosurgeon, is not concerned. I will be rechecking in six months’ time to check there are no signs of growth, that it isn’t taking up any valuable real estate in my brain,” she explained. Knowing about her cyst now, Julia has made some life changes to ensure she’s taking good care of her brain. While prioritising sleep and eating healthily, Julia has also quit drinking alcohol.

Read more: ‘Don’t ignore the warning signs!’ Julia Bradbury issues plea as she shares worrying health update following breast cancer diagnosis

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