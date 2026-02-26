Julia Bradbury sparks concern as she shares health update on drip

Julia Bradbury has shared a health update, as she posted a video on Instagram of her on a drip, as she told her fans she was “under the weather”.

The TV presenter has been very open over the years about her health struggles, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. She underwent a mastectomy that same year.

However, in earlier this month, Julia revealed she was having a tumour removed, after discovering another lump. And now, she has shared that she has been feeling a bit under the weather.

Julia has been open about her struggles (Credit: YouTube)

Julia Bradbury shares health update with followers

In an Instagram video posted last night (February 25) Julia told her followers that she wasn’t feeling the best, sparking concerns.

She explained: “I am feeling a little bit under the weather. I’ve just got so much going on at the moment. I’m doing press for my new Antartica series. I just seem to not be able to get my to-do list done.

“I’m here at the human clinic – where I’m actually doing some other work – I popped into this little room to have a little IV drip. This is high dose vitamin C with B Complex. It’s great for immune function and good for inflammation. Good for the skin, and just good for people like me, when you’re feeling a bit – I am going to go home.

“And I am going to cuddle my children. I’m going to have dinner with my children, and go for a walk. Then, I am going to go to bed and have a big long sleep.”

Alongside her video, Julia wrote a lengthy caption about why it’s okay to take time for your own body to recover from tiredness and burnout, and why there are lots of positives to getting an IV drip.

Julia supported by fans

In the caption, she wrote: “It’s taken me a long time to learn how to step out of survival mode. Before, I used to push through all the fatigue and just keep going. But, it’s not all about endurance. It’s about sustainability and health span. Knowing when to press pause is powerful.”

Fans immediately headed to the comments to share their support for Julia. And This Morning host Ben Shephard also liked the post.

One fan penned: “Big love. Energy has to be restored. Glad you are recognising this.”

Another added: “Lots of love you. Rest up.”

Julia Bradbury was on a drip for her health (Credit: Instagram)

Julia recently revealed she is having a lipoma removed

On Thursday February 19, Julia took to Instagram to insist followers should trust their “instincts” a little bit more.

She explained that while she was going through her cancer diagnosis five years ago, another lump was found. However, she chose to ignore it until now.

In the caption, Julia wrote: “Sometimes we make mistakes. We miss things. We ignore things. Or we’re so overwhelmed with our busy lives. I was.

“This is my plea to you. Don’t ignore warning signs from your body. And don’t wait for life to slow down before you do something about it. It rarely does.”

Julia added: “Nearly five years after a breast cancer diagnosis, I’m getting a lipoma (a large fatty lump on my right hand shoulder blade) removed. There is a risk because of its size that it could become cancerous.”

Julia Bradbury on health scare Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Julia Bradbury faced another health scare. She opened up about it last year. Julia Bradbury health scare In an interview with OK! magazine last June, Julia revealed that a cyst was found on her brain during an MRI scan. The scan came about due to Julia wanting to ensure that there were no cancerous issues following her diagnosis and mastectomy in 2021. “My breast cancer diagnosis made me start exploring all sorts of interesting avenues to do with personalised preventative health and medicine. Since I came out the other side I’m so much more grateful for every day I’m here on planet Earth. I’m very mindful of my health, and it has made me really take it seriously and honour it,” she explained. “I did a full body MRI scan, including my brain, chest region and abdominal region, looking for anything connected to my breast cancer. I’m grateful to say all’s good on that front. But there was an unexpected discovery of a fortunately benign brain cyst, bang in the centre of my brain, next door to my pineal gland,” Julia added. How Davina McCall helped In 2024, fellow TV presenter Davina McCall underwent surgery last year after a cyst was found on her brain. As a result, Julia got in touch with her neurosurgeon after it was advised that she have it removed. She took his advice. “My neurosurgeon, Kevin O’Neill, who is Davina’s neurosurgeon, is not concerned. I will be rechecking in six months’ time to check there are no signs of growth, that it isn’t taking up any valuable real estate in my brain,” she explained. Knowing about her cyst now, Julia has made some life changes to ensure she’s taking good care of her brain. While prioritising sleep and eating healthily, Julia has also quit drinking alcohol.

