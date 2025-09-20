Josie Gibson previously revealed she was “addicted” to porn after spending weeks in bed because of a broken ankle.

The TV favourite has become a staple on screens since shooting to fame in 2010. From stints on This Morning to Celebrity Catchphrase – which airs tonight (September 20) – Josie has kept booked and busy.

And a few years back, Josie let slip a rather cheeky confession about watching porn…

Josie previously made a saucy confession (Credit: ED / ITV)

Josie Gibson’s shock ‘hardcore porn’ admission

Back in 2012, Josie ended up breaking her ankle while celebrating her engagement to Luke Sanwo.

And, during an interview at the time, Josie opened up about how she passed the time in bed, after being forced to stop there for weeks so her injury could heal.

Making a rather cheeky confession, Josie said: “I was watching porn every day – the real hardcore stuff. I was addicted.”

She passed the time by watching porn (Credit: ITV)

Josie said she was ‘fascinated’

Josie then shared more about her X-rated online antics and revealed she ‘couldn’t get her head around it’ after watching one particular video from the hardcore porn category.

She added to New: “At first, I started off on this website which was free, but then I was well into the hard stuff. I was fascinated. Especially when there was one girl and a load of blokes. I couldn’t get my head around it! One’s enough for me!”

Josie’s love life

Josie’s rollercoaster love life has often made the headlines over the years – including a rumoured fling with Stephen Mulhern.

Most famously, Josie dated Big Brother co-star John James Parton for a year after they met on-screen.

She later found love and got engaged to plumber Luke Sanwo. But after a number of years the pair eventually went their separate ways after several temporary splits.

Fast forward to 2018 and Josie became a mum for the first time after giving birth to son Reggie. Josie shares Reggie with ex Terry, whom she split from months after welcoming their child.

Watch Josie on Celebrity Catchphrase on Saturday (September 20) at 1:25pm on ITV2.

