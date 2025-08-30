Josie Gibson previously revealed the real reason she didn’t have sex for two years.

The TV favourite has become a staple on screens since shooting to fame in 2010. From stints on This Morning to You Bet! On Tour – which airs tonight (August 30) – Josie has kept booked and busy.

What’s more, Josie’s rollercoaster love life has also made the headlines over the years too – including a rumoured fling with Stephen Mulhern.

And, back in 2020, Josie made a shock sex life confession, revealing that she hadn’t done it in years…

Josie previously opened up about not having sex for two years (Credit: YouTube)

Jose Gibson’s shock sex confession

In 2018, Josie became a mum for the first time after giving birth to son Reggie. Josie shares Reggie with ex Terry, who she split from months after welcoming their child.

And in 2020, Josie candidly opened up about her (lack of) sex life.

“I think the last time I had sex I got pregnant. It frightens me now!” she told New magazine.

Revealing she couldn’t imagine herself with a man, Josie added: “Seriously. It’s been a long time! I don’t feel very sexual at all. The thought of sex actually makes me vomit. Reggie has slept in my bed from the moment he got back from hospital and no one is taking his place.”

She is a proud mum to son Reggie (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson’s love life

Josie has been single for several years now. But last year, she sparked rumours that she was dating fellow telly star Stephen Mulhern, after they were snapped walking hand in hand.

This was later put to bed, with Josie telling OK!: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

Meanwhile, Josie split from property developer Terry, who is the father of her son Reggie, in 2019.

Two years before dating Terry, Josie was engaged to plumber Luke Sanwo. But after a number of years the pair eventually went their separate ways after several temporary splits. Most famously, Josie dated Big Brother co-star John James Parton for a year after they met on-screen.

Watch Josie on You Bet! On Tour on Saturday (August 30) at 8:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: ‘Frightened’ Josie Gibson reveals cancer scare after finding ‘big lump’ in her breast

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.