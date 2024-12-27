Josie Gibson apologises over The Masked Singer appearance as she shares son Reggie’s reaction

Josie Gibson has apologised to fans following her appearance on The Masked Singer Christmas special.

The This Morning presenter, 39, was unmasked on last night’s festive special (December 26). She performed as Cracker!

Sharing the surprise news on her Instagram following the show, Josie admitted feeling nervous over the stint.

Josie unveiled as Cracker on The Masked Singer festive special (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on The Masked Singer Christmas special

The star wrote: “Sorry for making your ears bleed tonight… the voice of a werewolf I know…. she’s been unmasked.

“@maskedsingeruk thank you for having me… what an experience… I’ve never been so nervous in my life.”

Meanwhile, Josie then shared a video of her son Reggie’s shocked reaction to the unmasking.

In the clip, Reggie looked fixated on the TV screen as the audience chanted the iconic “take it off”. He then exclaimed “Mum!” as he jumped up and down over Josie’s appearance.

Josie wrote: “Apparently, I’m not allowed to prank him again…. @maskedsingeruk on @itvxofficial Christmas special.

Viewers appeared stunned by Josie’s voice (Credit: ITV)

“I can’t believe who the star is… you absolute hero… and what a voice!!!!” referring to Davina McCall, who was behind the Star costume.

Viewers loved to see Josie behind the mask. One person said: “Omg! You were brilliant! What a voice! You are a very talented women go Josie, we love you.”

Another gushed: “YOU WERE STUNNING. Don’t be so hard on yourself! I actually was surprised that you had such a good voice!”

A third added: “I literally watch you all the time and never guessed it was you, you were and are fabulous.”

Davina swapped roles on the Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer Christmas special winner

Although Josie performed amazingly, she didn’t win the Christmas special. Frankie Goes to Hollywood star Holly Johnson won the show as Nutcracker.

Meanwhile, Davina featured on The Masked Singer Christmas special as Star.

She usually judges on the show. But this year, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan returned to the panel alongside newbies Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Davina was unveiled as Star, and fans appeared in awe at her voice. One gushed: “Wow, who’d have thought Davina could sing.”

You can watch The Masked Singer Christmas special on ITVX.

