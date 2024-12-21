Josie Gibson shares her brother has welcomed baby as she plans big family Christmas

Josie Gibson has announced that she’s hosting a big family get together for Christmas as she shared some sweet baby news.

The This Morning star, 39, revealed her younger brother has recently welcomed a baby.

Josie said she’s looking forward to celebrating with her family this festive period, and is hosting a big bash!

Josie Gibson shares plans for big family Christmas party

Speaking to the Daily Star, Josie said: “Do you know what, I’m just opening the doors to anybody that don’t have anywhere to go, really! I’ve got loads of people coming round.

My little brother’s just had a baby so I’ve got that to look forward to.

“I’m doing a great big Christmas buffet, you don’t have to be here on a certain time. You don’t have to sit down and have a meal. There’s a Christmas buffet for you to help yourself to.”

Josie added: “I’m going to have the music blaring, I’m gonna have a party. My little brother’s just had a baby so I’ve got that to look forward to. I’m like the queen bee of the family, so I sort of sort everything out. so everyone’s coming here and I’ve got to cook for anyone that turns up, really!”

Josie is a mum herself to her six-year-old son, Reggie. The star split from Reggie’s dad, Terry, months after the birth.

Over the years, Josie has discussed having more kids in the future. In 2022, Josie told OK!: “If I had the time, I’d adopt to give Reggie a brother or a sister.

“I love kids. I wish I’d started earlier. I’d have had about 10!”

Josie found fame on Big Brother back in 2010. She ended up winning the show and has gone on to become a household name.

She currently hosts ITV’s This Morning during half-terms and holidays.

Josie Gibson admits son Reggie ‘can’t stand’ people asking for photos

Despite his mum having many fans, Reggie doesn’t seem to like her fame. Josie recently revealed Reggie “can’t stand” people asking for photos.

She told Reach PLC: “He’s a funny little thing, he can’t stand it when people ask for photos. He goes, ‘Mum, you always stop and talk to everybody, it’s doing my head in! We are going to be late. We are late for everywhere we’ve got to go to!'”

Josie added: “Obviously it takes me a while to get there, [he goes], ‘Mum, please just don’t stop and talk, I’m sick of the photos.’ But, I like talking to people.”

