This Morning guest begs ‘please stop’ to Josie Gibson as Dermot O’Leary admits ‘I feel sick’

This Morning favourite Josie Gibson was given a scolding on air today after she left today’s guest and etiquette expert William Hanson less than impressed.

William starred on the show today to share his knowledge on the best Christmas etiquette. It was here that Josie raised eyebrows…

Josie and Dermot were taught how to properly eat their Christmas dinner (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Josie Gibson leaves guest fuming

During the segment, William was left outraged as he sat This Morning hosts Josie and Dermot down to discuss festive do’s and don’ts.

William went on to show the duo how to eat their Christmas dinner most politely.

Josie wasn’t very eager to tuck in but like most of us, went for the gravy jug first. She then poured a healthy serving onto her plate – much to William’s dismay!

After handing her the gravy boat and watching her habits unfold, William exclaimed: “Ok stop, please stop!” Dermot even exclaimed that he felt sick watching the etiquette lesson.

Josie then admitted she does indeed like to smother her food in gravy. William then informed her that this approach was incorrect.

He explained: “What I would suggest you use, see you’ve got a lovely ladle in front of you. Would you please pick up the ladle and the gravy boat? So gravy is always ladled.”

Josie’s antics didn’t go down well with William (Credit: ITV)

Christmas etiquette with William Hanson on This Morning

Josie was evidently in disbelief that someone would opt for a ladle, to which William replied: “Yes. Even though it’s got a spout. I know it makes no sense, but that’s British etiquette for you.”

William later probed Josie on how she would act if she opened a Christmas present she wasn’t too fond of. He asked: “Do you have any tactics if you are maybe opening a present you think potentially might be a bit rubbish?”

Josie replied: “I would always save it and re-gift it the year after.”

William then shared his tips, stating: “I would suggest, for any present, just have your face in a neutral expression when you open it. Then you can burst into a lovely smile when you see it’s a lump of coal or whatever it is you are disappointed with.

“If the person is in the room watching your face and you’re smiling and your face drops slightly when you see rubbish, they’ll see that micro-expression and they’ll know. So I would have a neutral expression.”

We hope you were listening carefully, Josie!

Josie’s hilarious antics come after a short stint away from the programme. Consequently, fans were pleased to have her back on their screens.

Read more: This Morning star Alison Hammond ‘tops panto rich list’ with ‘eye-watering earnings’

Did you miss Josie on This Morning? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.