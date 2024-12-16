Josie Gibson made her triumphant return to This Morning today (December 16) appearing alongside Dermot O’Leary after months away from the ITV talk show.

Fans were overjoyed to see the bubbly presenter back on their screens, with many taking to social media to share their excitement.

Josie returned to This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans ecstatic over Josie Gibson’s return

Josie Gibson has been missing from This Morning due to her commitments to two upcoming Channel 5 projects.

One of these – First Class Travel – explores luxury lifestyles, while another investigates food culture in the 1970s.

“Josie is back from exile!!! #thismorning,” one viewer joked.

“Josie’s back #thismorning,” another wrote.

A third fan demanded answers, asking: “Josie – where the hell have you been?”

“Loving having Josie back!! #thismorning,” someone else gushed.

Other fans chimed in with similar sentiments.

“Woooooooo Josie is back #ThisMorning,” one cheered.

Another fan couldn’t hide their frustration at her long absence. “Welcome back Josie. About bloody time. #thismorning.”

Fans were thrilled to see Josie back in the studio (Credit: ITV)

Josie had teased she would be back

Speaking to Lancs Live recently, Josie shared some details about her new ventures.

“I’ve been filming a show about the 1970s, that is again for Channel 5. It’s not like a diet show, but like an investigative [one], like how they were eating in the 1970s.”

However, the retro cuisine didn’t quite win her over. The star complained about the food – calling it “bloody awful”.

The host also teased another show, First Class Travel.

“It is going to be amazing because I’m going to be exploring how the other half live, like the first class travel,” she gushed.

“You know when you walk through the airplane and you think, I wonder what is that way? I’m going to be seeing all the stuff that is the other way. It’s a tough gig, but someone’s got to do it.”

Back in September, Josie left fans emotional when she announced she’d be stepping away from This Morning temporarily to focus on these new projects.

At the time, she reassured viewers that she would be back before the end of the year.

“I should be around at Christmas on the [This Morning] sofa, so then I will get back on the road and try to make it all work as much as I can.” She explained.

True to her word, Josie’s return has thrilled her fanbase.

Read more: This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary shocked as Oti Mabuse shows off jungle ‘scars’

Did you miss Josie on This Morning? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.