This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary shocked as Oti Mabuse shows off jungle ‘scars’

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were joined by jungle star Oti Mabuse today (December 13).

In her first TV appearance since landing home following I’m A Celebrity, Oti told the pair she “loved” her jungle stay.

She said: “I just loved it. We were in a space where we were able to just talk about things that we were going through, or our childhood.”

However, one thing she doesn’t seem to love is the scars she’s been left with following her stint on the show.

Oti Mabuse said she ‘loved’ her I’m A Celebrity experience, despite her bug bites (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters concerned for I’m A Celeb’s Oti

Oti explained why the Sinister Sarcophagus was the worst trial she did while in the jungle. She told the This Morning presenters: “You are buried alive and then they have everything that they are chucking in.

“Usually we all learn to close our eyes and it doesn’t exist but you have to look at the star and then the ants and the scorpions and the crickets, they all want to come inside your mouth,” she shared.

That wasn’t the worst of it, though. Oti exclaimed: “Look at my legs, look at my legs,” as she showed off the marks to the surprised hosts.

Alison asked: “Is that from all the ants?” Oti explained: “All the ants, all the mosquitos!”A stunned Alison remarked: “They’ve actually scarred you!” Oti confirmed: “They’ve actually scarred me!”

However, she said she was dismissed by camp rangers when she raised concerns. She quipped: “They’re Australian, they were like: ‘You’ll deal with it, It’s fine, it’s normal.'”

This Morning presenters Dermot and Alison couldn’t believe their eyes when Oti pointed out her scars (Credit: ITV)

‘What a trooper’

Reaction to Oti’s appearance on the ITV daytime show was mixed. One viewer called out her fee, sarcastically calling the former Strictly pro “a trooper”.

They said: “Oti is said to have been paid between £100-£200k for her stint on the show. Such a brave soul. What a trooper.”

Others were more kind, though.

One commented: “Aww I like Oti.” Another agreed and said: “Love her – pure joy.” A third commented: “Oti looks stunning!”

