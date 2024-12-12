Why Wayne Rooney still hasn’t reunited with wife Coleen following jungle stint

I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney landed in the UK yesterday (December 11), but she’s yet to meet her husband Wayne Rooney.

The mum of four became the runner-up of the latest series of I’m A Celebrity after Danny Jones was crowned the new king.

While Coleen‘s mum and her two sons – Kit and Cass – flew down under to support her, Wayne stayed back in Devon focusing on his job as the manager of Plymouth Argyle.

So, why haven’t Coleen and Wayne reunited and what’s keeping the former footballer in Plymouth? Read on to know…

Coleen Rooney recently returned home after I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Wayne hasn’t met Coleen after I’m A Celebrity

Coleen and her husband haven’t seen each other since she returned from the jungle. Reports claim Wayne is “fighting to save his job,” keeping him from meeting his wife in Cheshire.

According to the Daily Mail, he is busy managing his work schedule. He was spotted taking a walk with Manchester United first-team coach Mike Phelan on Thursday morning.

Mike is reportedly drafted in to help Wayne “keep his job” in Plymouth after his team lost back-to-back games against Bristol City and Norwich over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Coleen quickly returned to her old routine and dropped her sons off to school today. She posted a selfie taken from the driver’s seat featuring her sons on the way to school. The WAG captioned it: “Back to the school run!!”

She seems thrilled to reunite with her family after almost quitting I’m A Celebrity.

Wayne Rooney is busy with his work in Devon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney’s house

Coleen and Wayne live in the same country, but hundreds of miles separate them. Ahead of her stint on I’m A Celebrity, the WAG shared the reason she and Wayne don’t live together.

While Coleen and her four sons live in their £20 million mansion in Cheshire, Wayne has remained in Devon managing his football team.

The couple decided to live in different homes for the sake of their children. Wayne landed the job with Plymouth Argyle Football Club in May 2024 and Coleen stayed back in Cheshire after a lot of consideration.

She realised moving the entire family to a new place meant uprooting her children’s lives, which she and Wayne wanted to avoid at all costs.

She told the Mirror: “Everything’s going well with football, and other boys are all settled at school, so it didn’t seem fair on the children to pick them up and take them away, and start in a whole new place.”

Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, Coleen and her husband can successfully pull off their parental responsibilities.

Read more: Coleen and Wayne Rooney at center of a bidding war for reality show following jungle success

ED! has contacted reps for Wayne for comment.

Did you enjoy seeing Coleen on I’m A Celebrity? You can then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.