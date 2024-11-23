Coleen Rooney is one of the campmates fighting it out for the jungle crown on I’m A Celebrity 2024, with husband Wayne doubtless cheering her on from Blighty.

Sleeping on a hammock and washing her clothes in a stream, life for jungle star Coleen is in stark contrast to the life of luxury that she leads outside of the show.

Coleen Rooney and her kids live in their £20 million mansion. However, it’s 260 miles away from husband Wayne Rooney, who currently manages the Plymouth Argyle Football Club in Devon.

Coleen Rooney pictured with her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Coleen and Wayne Rooney live in different homes

The prominent British footballer and his wife live in separate homes for the sake of their children.

Speaking to The Mirror last month, Coleen revealed why she and Wayne have been living apart for the past few months.

When her husband got a job with the Plymouth Argyle Football Club in May 2024, Coleen decided to stay back in Cheshire with her sons as the couple didn’t want to uproot their lives.

They thought “long and hard” about moving to Devon, “but with the kids, it didn’t work”, she shared. Kai, 10, is the eldest of the Rooney boys and is now starting GCSE prep.

Coleen added: “Everything’s going well with football, and other boys are all settled at school, so it didn’t seem fair on the children to pick them up and take them away, and start in a whole new place.”

I’m A Celebrity 2024 star and husband are managing separate lives

As with all couples living in different parts of the country or world, Coleen and Wayne are pulling off their parental responsibility without letting the distance affect them.

“It’s manageable. It’s life,” Coleen said, before offering more insight into their current living situation. She and the kids get to see Wayne a “couple of times a week”, she revealed.

Other couples and families have similar situations and have to get on with it.

It’s also easier for the family when Wayne is in Devon compared to when he is on a different continent. “He went to America, so this is a bonus because even though it seems like far away, it’s easier to get to than Washington,” she said.

The WAG and her kids catch up with Wayne over “lots of Facetime”, although she isn’t happy that her husband always calls when they are about to leave the house in the morning.

“‘Just wait till we’re in the car. I’ve got no time,'” she tells her husband and kids.

Where does Wayne live?

Ahead of taking the job, Wayne confirmed that he would be living locally. He was also spotted looking at properties in Salcombe.

The football manager is believed to be living in an upmarket apartment in the city’s luxurious Royal William Yard development.

One customer in a bar close to Wayne’s rented home in the city told MailOnline that “he comes in quite often for a few drinks”. He’s also been spotted at quiz nights and belting out a tune at one of the county’s karaoke bars.

