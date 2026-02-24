John Travolta and Nicole Kidman are dating?! Why actor has no ‘loyalty’ for old pal Tom Cruise

Yes, you read the headline correctly, there really are rumours swirling around that John Travolta and Nicole Kidman have the hots for each other and could be on the brink of an unexpected romance.

Move over Keith Urban, Nicole might just be ready to move on with one of Hollywood’s original heartthrobs. We’ve got chills!

John Travolta and Nicole Kidman dating rumours

John Travolta and Nicole Kidman probably weren’t the coupling you were expecting to read about today, especially as it is well documented just how much tragic heartache John had sadly endured.

In 2009, John lost his eldest son Jett to a seizure when he was only 16 and just 11 years later, he also lost his beloved wife of 19 years, actress Kelly Preston, who had bravely battled breast cancer for two years.

John Travolta could be ready to date (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Since then, John has focused on healing and supporting his two younger children, Ella Bleu, 25, and Benjamin, 15. He has described their grief as a “personal and private journey”.

John thrilled fans last week as he shared an update to social media, solidifying that family really is his priority.

John Travolta reportedly ready to date again

The Grease star shared a throwback snap from the festive season with Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

He penned in the caption: “My beautiful babies in my belated Christmas card 2025. Hope all is going well.”

So, the thought of John finding love with another Hollywood starlet who has comparable fame is kind of surprising.

Nicole split from Keith Urban in September (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

But six years on from losing his beloved wife, the Saturday Night Fever icon is said to be slowly dipping his toe into the dating pool.

“John is finally ready to start something new after properly mourning Kelly and what she meant to their family. No one has caught John’s attention since he lost Kelly but at least he’s finally saying that he does want to date again,” a source previously told Heat.

And allegedly, John has been supporting none other than Nicole Kidman following her split from hubby Keith Urban.

John and Nicole’s friendship

“John and Nicole bonded decades ago when she was with Tom [Cruise, Nicole’s first husband]. They lost touch for a long time but they reconnected not too long ago so when John heard the news about her and Keith splitting up he called Nicole right away,” an insider claimed. “He’s someone who really knows how to listen, and she knows she can trust him to keep everything she says in confidence. They talk quite a lot now. It’s very sweet and means a lot to Nicole that he cares enough to show his support by checking in. John understands better than most what it’s like to have your private life pulled apart in public. He’s able to give her a lot of great advice on how to get through this.”

Apparently, John has a crush on Nicole (Credit: Bei/Shutterstock)

According to reports, the unlikely duo have connected over reminiscing over the highlights in their careers, like when they both celebrated wins at the Golden Globes in 1995.

Travolta has a ‘crush’

“People in John’s world are starting to question whether he’s got a crush on Nicole because he’s always so upbeat after they have their chats,” the insider claims. “He denies it and insists she’s just a wonderful friend but it has got people talking. At the very least people think they should do a project together, they’d be great paired up on-screen.”

Although it sounds like sparks could fly, apparently there is a bit of an elephant in the room…

John’s alleged past friendship and supposed feud with Nicole’s ex, Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is the elephant in the room (Credit: Bei/Shutterstock)

Both John and Tom are known to be scientologists and apparently, back in 1986, when Tom joined the religion, he stepped on John’s toes who was reportedly brushing shoulders with higher ups, after already being a part of the religious movement for a decade, at the time.

Tom Cruise and John Travolta’s ‘rivalry’

In 2008, their rivalry was said to have reached fever pitch, when John was left ‘jealous’ over Tom being awarded the Church’s ‘Freedom Medal of Valor’, a recognition saved for Scientology’s ‘most dedicated member’.

However, more recent reports claim that Tom has since extended an olive branch to John and the two actors are now cordial.

Supposedly, Tom Cruise is unlikely to take an issue with Nicole and John’s alleged romance, despite he and Nicole being on talking-terms. In fact, Tom and Nicole are allegedly on very good terms these days.

Meanwhile, people are likely to assume John’s loyalties would lie with fellow scientology follower Tom, but the insider claims that he actually holds a lot of admiration for Nicole.

Do you ship it? Do you think Nicole and John could make a good couple?

Representatives for John Travolta and Nicole Kidman have been contacted for comment.

