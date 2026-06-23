Johannes Radebe has opened up about his delightful meeting with Princess Kate and his high hopes for Prince William.

The 39-year-old Strictly star spoke about the moment during an exclusive interview as he enjoys a huge career high. He is currently starring as Lola in Kinky Boots at the London Coliseum.

He is also preparing for a major new chapter on Strictly Come Dancing. Johannes will join Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe as a co-host when the new series begins in September.

He called the move “beyond anything I ever imagined” and said: “I’m ready – sequins, nerves and all.”

Johannes has shared his thoughts after meeting William and Kate (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

What really happened when Johannes Radebe met Princess Kate?

Johannes said royalty had already taken notice of his West End magic. He met the Prince and Princess of Wales after performing a number from Kinky Boots at the 2025 Royal Variety Performance.

The backstage chat quickly turned funny. Johannes shared in a conversation with Hello: “I was still in my denim boots, in full drag. William said, ‘I don’t know how you do it in those heels!’ I replied, ‘I can teach you if you like.’ We both laughed. I curtsied to his father, the King, once, and did so for William, too.”

Johannes’ big plans for Prince William

Johannes also had glowing words for Princess Kate. He said: “As for Catherine, I’d never been that close to her before. There’s something so angelic and regal about her. She was so gracious, talking to everyone, and really engaged.”

Then came his perfect dance-floor vision. Johannes said: “I’d love to do a waltz with her, to Audrey Hepburn’s Moon River. I think William would surprise us all on the dance floor, in a fluorescent samba costume!”

Johannes’ next chapter with Strictly

During the Spring, the BBC finally confirmed that Johannes, Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe will be the show’s brand new hosts.

After months of rumours and speculation, it was officially announced on Tuesday (May 19) that the trio will replace long-running hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Following the initial announcement, Johannes appeared in a behind-the-scenes clip alongside Josh and Emma and shared his thoughts.

Wills and Kate could be in for a spin on the dance floor with Johannes (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News / SplashNews.com)

When Josh asked: “Jojo, how are you feeling about not being part of that dancing team and having to interview them?,” Johannes hinted: “Listen, I’m not hanging up my dancing shoes as yet.”

He went on to say: “That I’m definitely not doing. I cannot, I mean, what is my life without a cha cha cha?”

“I feel the same, that’s how I feel every morning,” Josh quipped in reply.

Read more: Prince Harry dealt fresh blow over ‘deeply betrayed’ brother William as he gears up for UK ‘reunion’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!