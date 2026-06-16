Joe Swash’s sister, Shana, has announced that she’s pregnant with her second baby!

The 35-year-old, best known for playing Demi Miller in EastEnders between 2004 to 2006, announced the joyful news on Instagram last night (Monday, June 15).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shana Swash (@shana_swash)

Joe Swash’s sister Shana announces pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, Shana shared a loved-up snap of herself, partner Nick Jones, and their daughter, Kitty.

In the picture, Nick and Kitty can be seen holding an ultrasound up to the camera.

“Kitty has accepted a new position as Big Sister,” Shana captioned the adorable post.

“Start date: December 2026.”

The star’s fans and followers were overjoyed by the news and flooded the comment section with love.

Shana is having another baby! (Credit: Splash News)

Shana Swash’s followers celebrate her pregnancy news

“Omg that’s super cute. Congrats so happy for you both and gorgeous Kitty,” one follower commented.

“She’s going to the best big sister congrats to you all,” another gushed.

“I’m so happy and excited. Another little munchkin to kiss and cuddle, love you all, especially my little miss kitty,” Shana’s sister, Casie, wrote.

“Thank you @shana_swash for being the best mum can’t wait for the next chapter with 4 of us #bringiton xx,” Nick said.

“Awww congratulations how lovely xx,” another follower added.

“Ahhhh congratulations you three. What magical news!” another gushed.

“Yay more for the crew,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shana Swash (@shana_swash)

Shana’s first baby

Shana welcomed daughter Kitty back in December 2023, just a few days before Christmas.

The star had announced her pregnancy six months prior, in June. In the post for her followers to see, Shana shared a snap of herself and Nick holding an ultrasound scan.

“PENDING…BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023,” she captioned the post.

Six months later, the star returned to Instagram again to announce the birth of her baby girl.

She shared four pictures of herself, Kitty, and Nick.

“Kitty Frances Swash Jones,” she captioned the post. “18.12.2023.”

What an amazing Christmas present!

Read more: Emotional Joe Swash reflects on his dad’s tragic death when he was 12 as he says ‘sadness and grief’ engulfed the family home

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