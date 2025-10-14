Jesy Nelson praised by fans as she poses in underwear after welcoming twins: ‘Never felt prouder of my body’

Jesy Nelson has been praised by fans as she posed in her bra and underwear just months after giving birth to twins.

The Little Mix singer became a mum for the first time in May, when she welcomed twin girls Ocean and Story, after an incredibly difficult pregnancy.

Jesy shares her bundles of joy with singer Zion Foster, with whom she got engaged to last month.

And this week, Jesy – who has been open about her body image issues over the years – shared an emotional post about both motherhood and body acceptance.

Jesy Nelson wows in candid post after birth of twins

On Monday (October 13) Jesy Nelson took to her Instagram and shared a slew of gorgeous snaps of her posing in her underwear and admitted that she finally feels proud of her body after “33 years of extreme dieting”.

In the black-and-white photos, Jesy rocked a white lace bra and matching underwear that helped show off her fabulous figure. The pop star could also be seen cuddling her baby daughters in the photographs.

Writing in the caption, Jesy explained that it had taken welcoming her baby twins for her to realise how amazing her body is.

Jesy ‘never felt prouder of my body’

She told her 9.7 million followers: “I never thought it would have taken having two beautiful baby girls, that I could have potentially lost, to make me realise how incredible my body actually is.

“33 years of extreme diets, 33 years of putting myself down wishing my belly was flatter, wanting my waist just a little smaller and almost going through with a boob job, to now standing here having this photo taken.”

She went on: “I can honestly say I’ve never felt prouder of my body and what it has been through! Yes my boobs hang lower and my belly is bigger and squishier. It doesn’t look how it used to, but my god it created the best gift that has ever happened to me.”

Fans praised Jesy for her candid post (Credit: ITV)

Jesy Nelson urges other mums to ‘be kinder to yourself’

Jesy continued: “I cannot wait to show my girls the first place they called home and the place where they defied all the odds. If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past 9 months of being pregnant, it’s that I never want my girls to feel the way I did about my body for so many years.”

She finished off the candid post and penned: “So to all the future mummies or the mummies that have just given birth, if you’re struggling with how you are feeling in yourself or are maybe even feeling the pressure to ‘snap back’ just take a moment to remember what YOU did! Be kinder to yourself and remember you are INCREDIBLE!!!”

Jesy’s fans applauded the singer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans applaud Jesy for showing off ‘natural’ body

Jesy’s fans quickly reacted to the post and shared sweet messages in the comments section. One person wrote: “This is real life right there! Not photoshopped, no extreme diets to get your body back. Thank you for embracing it and showing people how it should be! Beautiful shot of the babies laughing.”

Another added: “About time that a beautiful woman is celebrating her beautiful natural body.” A third chimed in: “You look beautiful. A mother’s glow. Dont take any notice of naysayers.”

Someone else wrote: “We are more than flat bellies. Our body creates life. You look incredible anyway.” A fifth then gushed: “This is absolutely BEAUTIFUL. And I love my squishy bits more than ever that my body grew my sweet girl. I want her to grow up knowing how incredible her body is!”

