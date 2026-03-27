‘The Jimmy Savile of trolling!’ BBC star who stalked Jeremy Vine sent back to prison as Channel 5 star breaks silence

The man who stalked Jeremy Vine has been sent back to prison, it’s been revealed, after the stalker breached his licence conditions.

Former BBC local radio presenter Alex Belfield was sentenced to five years and 26 weeks in September 2022 for causing alarm and distress to two victims and stalking two others, including Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine.

This week, it’s been revealed that the Prison and Probation Service recalled Belfield to prison last month. Now, Jeremy – who recently took an extended break from his Channel 5 show – has spoken out.

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Jeremy Vine has previously spoken out about his experience at the hands of his stalker (Credit: Splash News)

Jeremy Vine stalker recalled to jail

Speaking during his trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Jeremy branded Belfield “the Jimmy Savile of trolling”. Jurors found him guilty of four charges committed between 2012 and 2021.

As part of his sentence, he was made the subject of restraining orders which ban him from contacting his victims. The Prison and Probation Service did not disclose how he breached his licence conditions.

However, it a statement, a spokesperson shared: “As this case shows, we do not hesitate to send offenders back to prison if they break the rules.”

Alex Belfield has been recalled to jail (Credit: YouTube)

‘He’ll be in and out of jail for the rest of his life’

Last night (March 26), Jeremy Vine broke his silence on his stalker being returned to prison.

Posting on social media, he shared: “This guy Alex Belfield is a stone-cold criminal who will be in and out of jail for the rest of his life. He simply has no empathy with anyone.

“His abuse/stalking of the four women at BBC Leeds was a case in point. It went on for 10 years.”

Vine continued: “Under a succession of aliases he sent one of them 14,000 emails – one day telling her she’s ugly, the next asking to help her buy lingerie.”

He added: “He only knows abuse and lies, and he will never comply with bail restrictions or, for that matter, any of his 11 restraining orders (including mine).”

Concluding his post, the Channel 5 host added: “It’s sad, but malignant narcissists torch everyone around them. And then, when they’re alone in a cell, they immolate themselves.”

Who is Alex Belfield?

Belfield, 46, is a former employee of the BBC.

He worked for BBC Radio Leeds, before being first for misconduct. He was convicted of stalking in September 2022 and sent to prison.

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