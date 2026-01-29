Jeremy Vine caught on camera in shock road rage incident as he cycles to C5 studios: “This was an uncomfortable watch”

Jeremy Vine has had a lucky escape after he was caught up in a road rage incident with a furious, foul-mouthed cyclist.

The TV presenter, 60, was making his way to work at Channel 5’s studios when the unnamed man took serious issue with him.

Jeremy, who was also on his push bike, had gone to change lanes but the man – who was behind him – didn’t seen him signal.

He then launched into a tirade of abusive vitriol as he continued to cycle alongside Jeremy.

Jeremy Vine has been involved in a shocking road rage incident while on his bike (Credit: YouTube/ The Jeremy Vine Show)

The angry cyclist even asked Jeremy his name, before replying: “That [bleep-ing] newsreader? The one that got knocked off? [Bleep-ing] good!”

He was referring to an accident Jeremy had in 2022 when he was knocked off his traditional Penny Farthing.

The entire incident was captured on a camera fixed to Jeremy’s cycle helmet.

Jeremy Vine in road rage incident

Jeremy has now shared the footage from his clash with the angry cyclist in London.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning as he made his way to film The Jeremy Vine Show at Channel 5.

Jeremy has since posted the shocking clip on X and he also played it to viewers of his show this morning.

Getting up from his desk, Jeremy explained: “So I had a run-in yesterday. I was obviously filming this on my helmet camera and am going to show you the original incident.”

Jeremy then went and stood next to a giant screen as the footage played out.

The clip shows Jeremy cycling along in the dark before glancing over his shoulder, raising his hand and switching lanes.

The incident unfolded as Jeremy changed lanes (Credit: YouTube/ The Jeremy Vine Show)

“I look over my shoulder. I obviously see this guy here that’s quite a way away. So I signal to him so he knows I’m moving left. And that’s basically how the whole thing starts,” Jeremy explained.

The entire incident was then played, with bleeps added in to cover the cyclist’s furious swearing.

“Why are you pulling in front of me?” he shouts to Jeremy. “You can see I’m [bleep-ing] behind you and you’ve just come across.”

Jeremy asks: “You didn’t see me signalling there?”

The man replies: “Yeah, you’re supposed to look! You move when somebody is not behind you!”

Jeremy calls the man a “buffoon” while he fires swear words and derogatory names back at him.

Jeremy then tells him: “Oh my God, you’ve got problems man! You’ve got real problems.”

‘Jeremy Vine the newsreader?’

The video continues with the pair arguing, although Jeremy never swears once.

As they pull up at red lights, Jeremy asks him what his name is. He replies: “What’s your [bleep-ing] name?”

Jeremy tells him his name and the man says: “Yeah? The [bleep-ing] newsreader? The one who got [bleep-ing] knocked off? [Bleeping-ing] good.

“Could be why you got knocked off cos you can’t even manage to get in the [bleep-ing] lane.”

The lights turn green and they continue cycling.

Jeremy, keeping his cool, tells him: “Be careful with your anger. You’re obviously a violent person. The abuse is not of interest to me.”

The TV star then repeated: “You’re obviously a violent person. Be careful. Don’t hurt anyone, yeah?”

Once the clip had aired, Jeremy told his panel that they had to bleep out 32 expletives when airing the footage. He confirmed the c-word was “in there six times”.

But it appears Jeremy may have still been the one in the wrong.

Jeremy was sworn at more than 30 times (Credit: YouTube/ The Jeremy Vine Show)

Was Jeremy Vine wrong?

Former Big Brother star, Narinder Kaur, was on the panel today.

She told Jeremy: “If we take out the potty mouth, I hate to say this, I think you might have been a little bit wrong.”

Jeremy admitted: “Yeah, I might have been. I looked and signalled and went, but you’re right. He was maybe coming fast. It’s my fault that initial thing.”

Viewers online have been quick to share their thoughts too.

One wrote on The Jeremy Vine Facebook page: “I didn’t see you look over your shoulder, you glanced to the side, then signalled and then moved. I think you moved without properly checking, but also, the other rider was far enough back to see you and slow down!”

Another said: “Just because you were signalling it doesn’t give you the right to change lane..”

And a third wrote: “You may have been in the wrong but there was no need for that type of abuse. That man has problems and needs anger management.”

Watch the footage below and tells us what you think on our Facebook page

