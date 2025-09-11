Vernon Kay has hit back at Jeremy Vine, as the pair clashed over parenting methods.

The two BBC Radio 2 co-stars both have two daughters of similar ages.

On the radio today (September 11), the pair discussed a report from ParentKind, which claimed that fewer than half of UK children are doing chores at home. Vernon Kay revealed some particularly strong views on this topic.

‘Don’t make me angry, Jeremy’

After reading out the figures, Jeremy asserted that “the whole point of childhood is that you don’t do them.”

“Isn’t that true?” he sought his colleague’s approval, but was met with the opposite.

“Don’t make me angry, Jeremy. You won’t like me when I’m angry,” Vernon warned.

“It’s a horrible world out there, do you need to throw in, ‘Tidy your bedroom?'” Jeremy fought back.

“Yeah! How do you learn?” came Vernon’s passionate response, “How do you learn responsibility for yourself? You can’t learn responsibility for yourself until the age of 16.”

Vernon Kay shares two daughters with wife Tess Daly (Credit: Cover Images)

Getting more personal, Jeremy asked: “But what if one day your children said to you, ‘I had a great childhood, except I kept being asked to wash up?'”

“Doesn’t bother me!” Vernon maintained, “That means mummy and daddy have taught you hard work.”

Vernon Kay hits back at Jeremy Vine

“It starts at the sink, washing up, get involved, stacking up the dishwasher if that’s your equivalent these days, that kind of stuff,” Vernon rallied on, “Going down the pit, that was the old school equivalent, some of our parents were working at 16.”

Jeremy quizzed Vernon on whether he’d allow his daughters to chimney sweep.

Jeremy Vine also has two daughters, with his wife Rachel (Credit: Cover Images)

This lightened the discussion, with Vernon joking: “I would love for you to meet my eldest Phoebe and her get to explain to you, Jeremy Vine, why she’s not going up the chimney.”

“But chores are good for you, they really are!” he finished up on the topic. “We all hated doing chores but in hindsight they’re good for you, I did all of that.”

Read More: Vernon Kay reveals his ‘biggest fear’ about his beloved dad after heartbreaking death

Who do you agree with – Vernon Kay or Jeremy Vine? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!